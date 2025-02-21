Explore the Marine Biology Zone

In the Just One Ocean Marine Biology Zone at the GO Diving Show, there will be plenty for visitors to see and do with several interactive displays that reflect just some of the work being done to preserve the oceans by up-and-coming marine researchers from the University of Portsmouth’s Institute of Marine Sciences.

Kelp scientist Joe Sargent will be showcasing a BRUV (Baited Remote Underwater Video) camera system, samples of video footage, kelp samples and a species identification challenge. The BRUV is used to assess the abundance and diversity of fish within coastal ecosystems and enable scientists to assess the nursery function and importance of essential habitats.

Kelsey-Marie Cadd will be demonstrating a prototype of one of her Seahorse Hotels. The degradable structure will be used as a conservation strategy to enhance the British seahorse population on the UK's south coast. She will also be bringing a scale model of one of her Seahorse Cities, which will be deployed adjacent to seagrass beds to enhance the natural expansion of seagrass while also providing a home to vulnerable and rare species.

Georgia Sharpe-Harris will be running a microscope set-up so visitors can see exactly what is in their bottled water, and there will also be a microplastic identification challenge as well as a wave tank demonstrator that highlights how natural defences do a better job at protecting coastlines when compared to concrete structures.

Head to stand 1051 to find out more about marine biology around our coastline.

The GO Diving Show

The GO Diving Show – the only consumer dive and travel show in the UK – returns to the NAEC Stoneleigh on 1-2 March 2025, just in time to kick off the new season, and promises a weekend full of interactive, educational, inspirational and fun content.

As well as the Main Stage – this time headlined by TV star, author and adventurer Steve Backshall, making a welcome return to the GO Diving Show after a few years away, along with NASA-trained NEEMO Aquanaut and Head of Scientific Research at DEEP Dawn Kernagis, fellow TV presenter, author and perennial favourite Monty Halls, Dr Timmy Gambin, who will be discussing Malta's rich maritime and wartime heritage, and the dynamic duo of explorers Rannva Joermundsson and Maria Bollerup, who will be talking about their recent Expedition Buteng in Indonesia – there are again dedicated stages for UK diving, technical diving, underwater photography and inspirational tales. Andy Torbet will be MCing the Main Stage once again, as well as giving a presentation on the challenges of shooting technical diving for TV shows. A list of all of the speakers, including timings, can be found here.

Along with the stages, there are a host of interactive elements – the ever-popular Cave, the giant trydive pool, the immersive virtual reality tech-wreck dive, breath-hold workshops and lining-out drills, marine biology zone and, new for 2025, your chance to try your hand at wreck mapping with the Nautical Archaeology Society and their ‘shipwreck' – all scattered among an ever-increasing array of stands from tourist boards, manufacturers, training agencies, resorts, liveaboards, dive centres, retailers and much more.

This year also sees the NoTanx Zero2Hero competition taking centre-stage. This competition, aimed at newbie freedivers, will see an initial 12 candidates undergo training with Marcus Greatwood and the NoTanx team in London in late-February. Then five selected finalists will compete at the GO Diving Show over the March weekend, including static apnea sessions in the pool, to find the overall winner, who will get a week-long trip to Marsa Shagra Eco-Village, courtest of Oonasdivers. Click here to register for your chance to compete.

