Hollywood stunt performer Liz Parkinson returns to the GO Diving Show

Freediving guru and PADI IDC Staff Instructor Liz Parkinson – who is rapidly becoming the go-to person for Hollywood and TV companies when it comes to teaching talent to scuba dive or freedive, or when they need a stunt performer who can excel whether they are on a set of scuba gear or diving breath-hold – makes a welcome return to the GO Diving Show in 2026 after a two-year hiatus.

Liz was born in the UK but spent her childhood and young adult years growing up in South Africa while pursuing a competitive swimming career. Liz’s swimming achievements provided her with the opportunity to attend Florida State University in the United States. Upon completing her degree, she began traveling and quickly became immersed in the world of scuba diving and freediving.

For many years, Liz embarked on global adventures as a dive instructor until her journey led her to the Bahamas, where she began working at Stuart Cove’s Dive Bahamas. It was during her tenure there that she gained invaluable experience and the initial exposure to the film and television industries, as well as the world of ocean conservation.

Over the past several years, Liz has been involved with leading water-themed films, including James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water, Marvel’s Wakanda Forever, Netflix’s mini-series Thai Cave Rescue, and Blumhouse thriller Night Swim, among others.

Her work has allowed her to also work on a variety of different production mediums, including television and documentaries. This work allows her to travel the world, working with actors, explorers, conservationists and fellow stunt performers.

She is joined on the Main Stage by TV faves Steve Backshall and Lizzie Daly, as well as commercial diver Chris Lemons, whose amazing tale of survival in the depths of the North Sea was made into the big-budget movie Last Breath in 2025.

And, of course, stunt performer, tech diver and all-round Action Man Andy Torbet is back as MC, as well as giving presentations on stage too.

The GO Diving Show 2026

As well as the Main Stage line-up, the dedicated stages – the UK Stage, the Tech Stage and the Inspiration/Photo Stage – also boast a fantastic array of speakers, ranging from old favourites like tech gurus Paul Toomer and Mark Powell, underwater photographers Lawson Wood and Anne & Phil Medcalf, to new faces such as snorkel pros Emma and Gordon Taylor, the Great Scuba Drive duo Rico Anselmi and Sophie Shields, underwater archaeologist Duncan Ross, extreme freediver Nick Fazah, and tech experts Barry McGill, Ahmed Gabr, and Dominic Robinson.

Each of the speakers on the dedicated stages are only appearing on one of the days, so with so many different options to choose from over the Saturday and Sunday, why not make a weekend of it?

There is plenty to keep you occupied. As well as the superlative array of speakers over the weekend, there are also a host of interactive features, including a VR technical wreck dive, the Nautical Archaeology Society’s ‘shipwreck’ to learn survey techniques, breath-hold workshops with NoTanx Freediving, the marine biology zone with Just One Ocean, and new for 2026, your chance to take part in research with Imperial College London, which has been conducting various studies into diving.

All these attractions are scattered among an ever-increasing array of stands from tourist boards, manufacturers, training agencies, resorts, liveaboards, tour operators, dive centres, retailers, artists and much more. Get inspired for your next dive adventure, check out the latest gear, and look at where your training will take you next.

