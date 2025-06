Inspirational underwater photographer Todd Thimios at GO Diving Show ANZ

Acclaimed underwater photographer Todd Thimios will be taking to the Main Stage at the GO Diving Show ANZ in Sydney in September.

Specialising in underwater photography and dive guiding, Todd has a Bsc. in Marine Science and has recently published his first book, Ultimate Dive Sites. An experienced closed-circuit rebreather instructor, Todd is also a certified Deep Sea Submersible Pilot and has logged over 100 dives to depths of up to 1,000m.

Originally from Cairns, Todd lived/worked on Lord Howe Island for six years before working as a dive guide and expedition planner on private superyachts, circumnavigating the world with clients keen to explore ‘bucket-list’ dive sites. He’s now based in Byron Bay with his wife and two young daughters.

The GO Diving Show ANZ

This annual event, taking place this year on 6-7 September at the Sydney Showground at the Olympic Park, is aimed at showcasing the very best of our underwater world to everyone from raw novices who are either contemplating getting into diving, or have completed their entry-level courses, to advanced divers, right through to technical divers and veteran CCR divers.

There are an array of stages – the Main Stage, the Photo Stage, the Australia/New Zealand Stage, the Inspiration Stage and the Tech Stage – that will play host to dozens of speakers from around the world, as well as a host of interactive features to suit young and old, from VR diving experiences, a demonstration pool, a trydive pool, and much more.

Surrounding the stages and features will be a broad range of exhibitors, from tourist boards and tour operators to resorts, liveaboards, training agencies, retailers, manufacturers, and conservation organisations.

Get your tickets now!

Tickets for the GO Diving Show ANZ are on sale now, and you can take advantage of the 2-for-1 earlybird offer until 9 September – you and your buddy/friend/partner/spouse can visit for just $12, and kids 16 and under get in for free, making it the perfect family day out. There is plenty of parking on-site and the venue is easy to get to with plenty of transport options, so get the dates in your diary now and prepare for an epic weekend celebrating all forms of diving.