Mark Tozer discusses Darwin Harbour’s ‘lost ships’

Technical diver and conservationist Mark Tozer will be talking about Darwin Harbour’s ‘lost ships’ when he is on the Tech Stage at the GO Diving Show ANZ in Sydney in September.

Come rain or shine, Mark is out walking South Australia’s coastlines – his lifelong love for the ocean runs deep. Growing up in Birkenhead, South Australia, Mark spent weekends as a child snorkelling at Semaphore, sparking a passion that’s since led to over 8,000 dives across the globe.

A seasoned diver since 1988, Mark explores deep wrecks and mysterious sites using advanced rebreathers, mixed gas, and a fearless curiosity. From Darwin Harbour’s World War Two wrecks to the legendary depths of Truk Lagoon, Vanuatu’s SS President Coolidge, and Palau, he documents underwater history with precision and care.

Mark’s dedication doesn’t stop at diving. He is business partner of Rodney Fox Shark Expeditions with Andrew Fox, giving divers the chance to safely meet great white sharks while supporting vital research. His conservation work includes founding Dive for Cancer in 2013 – raising funds for the Cancer Council – and launching the Rodney Fox & Mark Tozer Museum and Research Centre, an immersive museum dedicated to marine life, diving heritage, and ocean education.

In 2022, Mark joined Sharks and Rays Australia (SARA) as Director, championing efforts to protect Australia’s most misunderstood marine species.

Whether it’s leading conservation efforts, diving with legends like Dr Sylvia Earle, or inspiring the next generation of ocean stewards, Mark Tozer continues to turn passion into action – both underwater and on land.

The GO Diving Show ANZ

This annual event, taking place this year on 6-7 September at the Sydney Showground at the Olympic Park, is aimed at showcasing the very best of our underwater world to everyone from raw novices who are either contemplating getting into diving, or have completed their entry-level courses, to advanced divers, right through to technical divers and veteran CCR divers.

There are an array of stages – the Main Stage, the Photo Stage, the Australia/New Zealand Stage, the Inspiration Stage and the Tech Stage – that will play host to dozens of speakers from around the world, as well as a host of interactive features to suit young and old, from VR diving experiences, a demonstration pool, a trydive pool, and much more.

Surrounding the stages and features will be a broad range of exhibitors, from tourist boards and tour operators to resorts, liveaboards, training agencies, retailers, manufacturers, and conservation organisations.

