Mark Tozer discusses Darwin Harbour’s ‘lost ships’

Mark Tozer

Technical diver and conservationist Mark Tozer will be talking about Darwin Harbour’s ‘lost ships’ when he is on the Tech Stage at the GO Diving Show ANZ in Sydney in September.

Come rain or shine, Mark is out walking South Australia’s coastlines – his lifelong love for the ocean runs deep. Growing up in Birkenhead, South Australia, Mark spent weekends as a child snorkelling at Semaphore, sparking a passion that’s since led to over 8,000 dives across the globe.

A seasoned diver since 1988, Mark explores deep wrecks and mysterious sites using advanced rebreathers, mixed gas, and a fearless curiosity. From Darwin Harbour’s World War Two wrecks to the legendary depths of Truk Lagoon, Vanuatu’s SS President Coolidge, and Palau, he documents underwater history with precision and care.

Mark’s dedication doesn’t stop at diving. He is business partner of Rodney Fox Shark Expeditions with Andrew Fox, giving divers the chance to safely meet great white sharks while supporting vital research. His conservation work includes founding Dive for Cancer in 2013 – raising funds for the Cancer Council – and launching the Rodney Fox & Mark Tozer Museum and Research Centre, an immersive museum dedicated to marine life, diving heritage, and ocean education.

In 2022, Mark joined Sharks and Rays Australia (SARA) as Director, championing efforts to protect Australia’s most misunderstood marine species.

Whether it’s leading conservation efforts, diving with legends like Dr Sylvia Earle, or inspiring the next generation of ocean stewards, Mark Tozer continues to turn passion into action – both underwater and on land.

GO Diving Show ANZ
The GO Diving Show ANZ

This annual event, taking place this year on 6-7 September at the Sydney Showground at the Olympic Park, is aimed at showcasing the very best of our underwater world to everyone from raw novices who are either contemplating getting into diving, or have completed their entry-level courses, to advanced divers, right through to technical divers and veteran CCR divers.

There are an array of stages – the Main Stage, the Photo Stage, the Australia/New Zealand Stage, the Inspiration Stage and the Tech Stage – that will play host to dozens of speakers from around the world, as well as a host of interactive features to suit young and old, from VR diving experiences, a demonstration pool, a trydive pool, and much more.

Surrounding the stages and features will be a broad range of exhibitors, from tourist boards and tour operators to resorts, liveaboards, training agencies, retailers, manufacturers, and conservation organisations.

Get your tickets now!

Tickets for the GO Diving Show ANZ are on sale now, and you can take advantage of the 2-for-1 earlybird offer until 9 September – you and your buddy/friend/partner/spouse can visit for just $12, and kids 16 and under get in for free, making it the perfect family day out. There is plenty of parking on-site and the venue is easy to get to with plenty of transport options, so get the dates in your diary now and prepare for an epic weekend celebrating all forms of diving.

@jaketarren
#askmark Heyo! Been learning about sidemount and I'm having a hard time finding a clear example of how to rig the tanks. I know it'll be covered in the training, but I need to know what to get before I take the class, there isn't a good sidemount shop near me.

Can you show how sidemount tanks and deco/stage tanks are rigged please?

How Do You Rig a Sidemount Cylinder?

@martink72
#askmark How do I attach a flashing light to my twin or single cylinder so that my buddy can see/find me even in poor visibility or at night? The typical lanyard on these things always let the light fall downwards and obscure it.
How Can I Attach a Flashing Light Strobe To Myself So My Buddy Can See Me? #askmark #scubadiving

Visit the Wakatobi Resort Website:
https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/agv0

#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver

15% Off International eSIM Offer Use Code: SCUBADIVERMAG
https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9

Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join

GEAR PURCHASES: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
OUR WEBSITES

Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews
Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports
Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom
Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

We partner with https://www.scuba.com and https://www.mikesdivestore.com for all your gear essentials. Consider using the affiliate link above to support the channel.

The information in this video is not intended nor implied to be a substitute for professional SCUBA Training or recommendations for every manufacturer. All content, including text, graphics, images, and information, contained in this video is for general information purposes only and does not replace training from a qualified Dive Instructor or specific requirements from equipment manufacturers.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS43RkJGOTAwRDhCOEQ1RjIy

Is This The Best Dive Center Ever? W\@wakatobidiveresort

