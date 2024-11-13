The Biggest Online Resource for Scuba Divers
Scuba Diver issue 91 out now!

Scuba Diver

News round-up

All Star Liveaboards run Tech Week in Egypt, tragic diver fatality in Malta, BSAC launches Adventure Diver, Dorset wreck identified, and prizes galore from Bite-Back.

DAN Europe Medical Q&A

The Divers Alert Network experts look at the issues of ear pain and diving.

Gibraltar

Gibraltar is a little slice of Blighty situated at the gateway to the Mediterranean from the Atlantic, and Mark Evans reckons it could well represent the ultimate long weekend destination for Brits.

Q&A with Dawn Kernagis, part two

We continue our chat with Women Divers Hall of Famer Dawn Kernagis, NASA-trained NEEMO Aquanaut and Director of Scientific Research at DEEP, about what drives her continued interest in our blue planet, and what the future holds for underwater living.

The Philippines

Adrian Stacey takes a closer look at a true marine conservation success story in the Philippines.

Grenada

Special 16-page Guide to the islands of Grenada, Carriacou and Petit Martinique, showcasing the rich diversity of diving opportunities that abound, including a veritable fleet of shipwrecks.

Mustard's Masterclass

Alex Mustard focuses his attention on coral reefs.

Q&A: Dawn Kernagis, part one

We chat to Women Divers Hall of Famer Dawn Kernagis, a NASA-trained NEEMO Aquanaut, Fellow of The Explorers Club and Director of Scientific Research at DEEP, about how she got into diving in the first place, what drives her continued interest in our blue planet, and what the future holds for underwater living.

Cuba, part two

Stuart Philpott rounds out his ‘ambitious’ 14-day Cuba dive tour travelling 1,000km by road – with a few internal flights thrown in for good measure.

Mustard's Masterclass

Alex Mustard looks at split-level photography techniques.

Vanuatu, part one

Adrian Stacey kickstarts a series of features focusing on the Pacific paradise of Palau, beginning with the capital, Port Vila.

Cornwall

Positioned on the extreme southwest tip of the United Kingdom, Cornwall’s divide of the Atlantic Ocean puts it at the meeting point of three oceanic currents. The resulting combination of tidal flows and different temperatures provides the perfect conditions for a vast diversity of life to thrive, as Lewis Michael Jefferies explains.

Divers Alert Network

Audrey Cudel looks at factors that lead divers to venture beyond their limits.

TECH: Bikini Atoll, part two

Don Silcock contines his tour of the wreck-diving Mecca.

What's New

Introducing the newest dive gear manufacturer DynamicNord. This Germany-based brand has hit the UK market with a fuill range of equipment, including BCDs and wings, fins, masks, regulators, dive computers and more.

Test Extra

PT Hirschfield rates and reviews the innovative Backscatter Hybrid (HF-1) strobe.

Chamber Diaries

New signage at Stoney Cove, and possible changes to the amount of chambers in the UK.

@adefrutos63 #askmark How do you handle follow on dives when your last one has been very stressful due to a shortage of air? #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver

@adefrutos63
#askmark How do you handle follow on dives when your last one has been very stressful due to a shortage of air?
#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver
Getting Back in the Water After a Bad Dive? #AskMark #scuba

Getting Back in the Water After a Bad Dive? #AskMark #scuba

OrcaTorch D630 V2.0 Umbilical Torch Review #Unboxing #Review

OrcaTorch D630 V2.0 Umbilical Torch Review #Unboxing #Review

This week on the podcast, Professional Dive guides in the Phillipines are in hot water after a tip off that some are accepting payment for engraving names in coral, leading to authorities to quadruple the reward money for any information on the culprits. LL cool J has recently told the Guardian that the anamatronic shark in Deep Blue Sea almost drowned him. And a former Navy diver has decided to become the first to swim the English channel, on his back.



https://divernet.com/scuba-news/conservation/dive-pro-accused-of-carving-corals-for-cash/
https://www.scubadivermag.com/ex-navy-diver-set-to-swim-channel-backwards/
https://www.scubadivermag.com/fake-shark-parked-ll-cool-j-under-water/
https://www.ladbible.com/news/world-news/jamaica-shark-attack-decapitated-jahmari-reid-latest-457708-20240830
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cg794yvkm5eo


Guides Were Paid to Graffiti Coral #scuba #news #podcast

Guides Were Paid to Graffiti Coral #scuba #news #podcast

