Scuba Diver issue #99 out now!

Scuba Diver

Click here for Scuba Diver issue 99

There is now a small monthly charge to read the latest digital Scuba Diver magazine, but we have a free 30-day trial for sign-up on the latest digital issue.

Alternatively, you can read the digital magazines from issue 98 and previous for free just by visiting the website.

Or go to a dive store and pick up a print copy for free.

News round-up

Theo James and Stephen Fry target bottom-trawling, marine-life habitat placed off Lancing, and Sir David Attenborough discusses a scary moment with a diving helmet.

DAN Europe Medical Q&A

The Divers Alert Network experts discuss malaria risks and prevention.

The Maldives, part two

Editorial Director Mark Evans continues his voyage on the MY White Pearl, and finally gets to see a whale shark on scuba after decades of missing out.

Q&A with Peter Hughes

We chat to diving pioneer and industry legend Peter Hughes, about his long career in the diving world, his influence on the development of liveaboards, and his efforts to help protect our watery planet.

Scotland, part one

Dean Martin joins Monty Halls for his inaugural Celtic Dagger Expedition up into the wilds of Scotland to explore the origins of the British Commandos.

Divers Alert Network

A detailed explanation of how DAN Europe deals with diver accidents.

Indonesia, part two

Scuba Diver Deutschland editor Daniel Brinckmann takes his epic 1,250km Pearls of Banda and Misool journey aboard luxurious three-master Amira to its conclusion in southern Raja Ampat.

The Philippines

A cleaning station off the Philippine island of Negros is one of the three best places in the world to observe Pacific thresher sharks (Alopias pelagicus) at close range, as Daniel Brinckmann explains.

Mexico

Walt Stearns reckons that Mexico’s remote Isla Revillagigedo is one of the best places in the world to dive with and interact with giant oceanic manta rays.

TECH: Bell boys

The ship’s bell has long been the trophy of desire among wreck divers. Leigh Bishop is one man with a number to his own credit, and here he looks into the origin of the ship’s bell as well as the drive divers have to find the ultimate prize.

What’s New

New products coming to market, including apres divewear from DynamicNord, a teal colourway of the Fourth Element Argonaut 3.0 drysuit, Mares Power Plana LT fins, SeaLife Sea Dragon Mini 1200 and 1600 dive lights, Mares Force X mask, and DynamicNord’s RB-10 rock boots..

Test Extra

Editorial Director Mark Evans rates and reviews the feature-rich OrcaTorch ZD710 MK2 dive light.

Monty’s Musings

Monty Halls talks about his latest expedition, Celtic Dagger, which traced the history of the Commandos..

@jaketarren #askmark Heyo! Been learning about sidemount and I'm having a hard time finding a clear example of how to rig the tanks. I know it'll be covered in the training, but I need to know what to get before I take the class, there isn't a good sidemount shop near me. Can you show how sidemount tanks and deco/stage tanks are rigged please?

@jaketarren
#askmark Heyo! Been learning about sidemount and I'm having a hard time finding a clear example of how to rig the tanks. I know it'll be covered in the training, but I need to know what to get before I take the class, there isn't a good sidemount shop near me.

Can you show how sidemount tanks and deco/stage tanks are rigged please?

Please visit our website for more Scuba news, underwater photography, hints & advice, and travel reports: https://divernet.com/

Welcome to Scuba Diver Magazine! We’re passionate about everything related to the underwater world. As a free distribution magazine in Europe, ANZ, and North America, we bring you the latest in scuba diving, from epic dive travel destinations and honest gear reviews to expert advice, news, and inspiring underwater stories.

Whether you’re a seasoned diver or just starting your underwater journey, our content is designed to keep you informed, inspired, and ready for your next dive. Get in, explore, and stay connected to the world of scuba diving with us! Join us and never miss an adventure!

How Do You Rig a Sidemount Cylinder?

@martink72 #askmark How do I attach a flashing light to my twin or single cylinder so that my buddy can see/find me even in poor visibility or at night? The typical lanyard on these things always let the light fall downwards and obscure it.

@martink72
#askmark How do I attach a flashing light to my twin or single cylinder so that my buddy can see/find me even in poor visibility or at night? The typical lanyard on these things always let the light fall downwards and obscure it.
Please visit our website for more Scuba news, underwater photography, hints & advice, and travel reports: https://divernet.com/

Welcome to Scuba Diver Magazine! We’re passionate about everything related to the underwater world. As a free distribution magazine in Europe, ANZ, and North America, we bring you the latest in scuba diving, from epic dive travel destinations and honest gear reviews to expert advice, news, and inspiring underwater stories.

Whether you’re a seasoned diver or just starting your underwater journey, our content is designed to keep you informed, inspired, and ready for your next dive. Get in, explore, and stay connected to the world of scuba diving with us! Join us and never miss an adventure!

How Can I Attach a Flashing Light Strobe To Myself So My Buddy Can See Me? #askmark #scubadiving

#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver

Is This The Best Dive Center Ever? W\@wakatobidiveresort

