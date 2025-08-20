Shooting wildlife images in challenging environments

Based in NSW, Australia, Matty Smith has built a reputation for capturing extraordinary marine wildlife imagery in challenging environments, and he’ll be on the Photo Stage at September’s GO Diving Show ANZ in Sydney.

Matty’s work has been featured in National Geographic & BBC Wildlife Magazine, among many others and has been exhibited globally, including at the London Natural History Museum.

He has many coveted awards to his name and is also the co-founder and trip leader of Wild Planet Expeditions, a boutique travel company offering exclusive, yacht-based photography expeditions to some of the world’s most-remote and pristine destinations.

As trip leader, Matty brings his extensive experience and technical expertise to each journey, guiding participants through the nuances of wildlife photography in extreme environments. His deep commitment to conservation and storytelling through imagery makes Wild Planet Expeditions, a unique opportunity for photographers seeking to connect with nature in its most-untouched form.

He is also an ambassador for Nikon camera equipment and Aquatica Digital underwater housings.

