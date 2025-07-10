Sydney shipwrecks take centre stage

Technical diver Samir Alhafith is the founder and team leader of The Sydney Project, an association of technical divers involved in researching and discovering important historical wrecks in deeper and more-challenging locations, and he will be discussing some Sydney shipwrecks when he ventures on to the Tech Stage at the GO Diving Show ANZ in September.

The Sydney Project’s on-going mission is to discover and document the historically significant wrecks lying in Australian waters and in overseas locations.

The team has been working recently on deeper sites in local waters, with the aim to 3D map current and new wrecks, and to preserve these historical sites for future divers.

Sydney shipwrecks take centre stage 2

The GO Diving Show ANZ

This annual event, taking place this year on 6-7 September at the Sydney Showground at the Olympic Park, is aimed at showcasing the very best of our underwater world to everyone from raw novices who are either contemplating getting into diving, or have completed their entry-level courses, to advanced divers, right through to technical divers and veteran CCR divers.

There are an array of stages – the Main Stage, the Photo Stage, the Australia/New Zealand Stage, the Inspiration Stage and the Tech Stage – that will play host to dozens of speakers from around the world, as well as a host of interactive features to suit young and old, from VR diving experiences, a demonstration pool, a trydive pool, and much more.

Surrounding the stages and features will be a broad range of exhibitors, from tourist boards and tour operators to resorts, liveaboards, training agencies, retailers, manufacturers, and conservation organisations.

Get your tickets now!

Tickets for the GO Diving Show ANZ are on sale now, and you can take advantage of the 2-for-1 earlybird offer until 9 September – you and your buddy/friend/partner/spouse can visit for just $12, and kids 16 and under get in for free, making it the perfect family day out. There is plenty of parking on-site and the venue is easy to get to with plenty of transport options, so get the dates in your diary now and prepare for an epic weekend celebrating all forms of diving.