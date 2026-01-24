The Doria Project – Nick Fazah on pushing freediving to new extremes

Brit Nick Fazah, who now is settled in the US, is making the trip across the Pond to discuss his ground-breaking Doria Project on the Inspiration Stage at the GO Diving Show.

Nick is a lifelong diver, educator, and expedition leader based in Boston, Massachusetts. He is a managing partner at East Coast Divers, one of the longest-running dive centres in the northeastern United States, where he leads freediving professional development and advanced training initiatives. With more than two decades in the dive industry, Nick’s work spans recreational scuba, technical diving, freediving, expedition logistics, and complex safety operations.



Nick began diving at the age of 13 and has since helped build one of the largest freediving and spearfishing communities in the Northeast. He is a former International Training Director for SSI Freediving and continues to serve as an SSI Freediving Instructor Trainer. On the scuba side, he is an SSI Instructor Evaluator, working with instructors on evaluation, mentorship, and training standards rather than day-to-day programme management. His professional focus centres on instructor development, safety culture, and realistic risk assessment across disciplines.



Beyond training, Nick leads safety teams for high-profile events including the US segment of the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series and other large-scale aquatic and adventure productions. He is also the founder of the Tactical Reintegration Project, a veteran non-profit established in 2018 that uses adventure, education, and shared challenge as tools for community building and reintegration.



Nick is best known for leading The Doria Project, a multi-year technical freediving expedition focused on exploring the Andrea Doria wreck. The project integrates advanced freediving techniques, DPV-supported dives, complex surface logistics, hyperoxic recovery strategies, and a large multidisciplinary dive team. Beyond the technical challenge, the project examines the physiological, psychological, and operational limits of breath-hold diving in extreme environments.



A frequent international speaker and writer, Nick presents on freediving safety, expedition planning, decompression risk in breath-hold diving, and performance under pressure. His work emphasizes disciplined preparation, thoughtful risk management, and pushing boundaries with intention rather than ego.

From one of the world’s most-iconic shipwrecks, Nick explores the edge of human performance. The Doria Project is a multi-year technical freediving expedition pushing depth, logistics, and mindset while asking a simple question: how far can preparation take us.

The GO Diving Show 2026

As well as the Main Stage line-up, the dedicated stages – the UK Stage, the Tech Stage and the Inspiration/Photo Stage – also boast a fantastic array of speakers, ranging from old favourites like tech gurus Paul Toomer and Mark Powell, underwater photographers Lawson Wood and Anne & Phil Medcalf, to new faces such as snorkel pros Emma and Gordon Taylor, the Great Scuba Drive duo Rico Anselmi and Sophie Shields, underwater archaeologist Duncan Ross, and tech experts Barry McGill, Ahmed Gabr, and Dominic Robinson.

Each of the speakers on the dedicated stages are only appearing on one of the days, so with so many different options to choose from over the Saturday and Sunday, why not make a weekend of it?

There is plenty to keep you occupied. As well as the superlative array of speakers over the weekend, there are also a host of interactive features, including a VR technical wreck dive, the Nautical Archaeology Society’s ‘shipwreck’ to learn survey techniques, breath-hold workshops with NoTanx Freediving, the marine biology zone with Just One Ocean, and new for 2026, your chance to take part in research with Imperial College London, which has been conducting various studies into diving, as well as peruse diving gear from days gone by with the Historical Diving Society.

All these attractions are scattered among an ever-increasing array of stands from tourist boards, manufacturers, training agencies, resorts, liveaboards, tour operators, dive centres, retailers, artists and much more. Get inspired for your next dive adventure, check out the latest gear, and look at where your training will take you next.

