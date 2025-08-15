The wonders of African safaris

Debby Oscroft is a seasoned travel expert and passionate diving advocate, with extensive experience in both the African safari and diving sectors, and she’ll be on the ANZ / Inspiration Stage at the GO Diving Show ANZ in September talking about African safaris, and the wonders of St Helena.

Debby began her dive career in the early 1990s working in the South African dive industry as an instructor, and has spent around 17 years in the industry, training divers and running resorts, and has been fortunate enough to dive extensively in South Africa, Mozambique, the Maldives, Madagascar and even as far afield as Fiji and New Zealand.

Debby’s expertise encompasses crafting diving and safari itineraries for Madagascar, Southern and East Africa, including St Helena, while providing insightful guidance on the best times to visit, how to get there, what to see and the best places to go.

Debz is based in Sodwana Bay in KwaZulu Natal, South Africa, and has extensive experience diving in Africa and will be presenting on emerging African dive destinations, including Zanzibar, Madagascar and St Helena Island.

The GO Diving Show is taking place at the Sydney Showground on 6-7 September

This annual event, taking place this year on 6-7 September at the Sydney Showground at the Olympic Park, is aimed at showcasing the very best of our underwater world to everyone from raw novices who are either contemplating getting into diving, or have completed their entry-level courses, to advanced divers, right through to technical divers and veteran CCR divers.

There are an array of stages – the Main Stage, the Photo Stage, the Australia/New Zealand Stage, the Inspiration Stage and the Tech Stage – that will play host to dozens of speakers from around the world, as well as a host of interactive features to suit young and old, from VR diving experiences, a demonstration pool, a trydive pool, and much more.

Surrounding the stages and features will be a broad range of exhibitors, from tourist boards and tour operators to resorts, liveaboards, training agencies, retailers, manufacturers, and conservation organisations.

