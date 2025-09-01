The wonders of wide-angle photography

Vanessa Torres Macho is an underwater photographer whose passion lies with shooting visually stunning locations, and colourful portrait images, and she’ll be on the Photo Stage at the GO Diving Show in Sydney discussing wide-angle photography.

She always had a fascination for water since she was a kid but born and raised in Madrid, Spain, it was through her parent’s backyard pool that she began her underwater journey.

Art has been a recurring theme in her life, pursuing a Bachelor’s Degree in Fine Arts as a young adult. She started shooting with a DSLR in the early 2000s. However, she desired more and her passion for the aquatic environment made her follow a scuba diving career.

In 2006, she trained as a diving instructor, travelling the world, exploring remote locations which eventually landed her in Australia.

Finding once again her passion for photography, she bought her first underwater camera setup in 2011 and never looked back.

Following her desire to take photos of the less travelled, she has undertaken advanced training to allow her access to caves and deep wrecks. She loves sharing her experiences through beautiful and dramatic scenes that portray the landscapes through her eyes.

In 2020, she added to her repertoire Aquatic Imaging Australia, a business which specialises in expeditions, underwater photography training, bespoke photoshoots and retail based in Sydney, Australia. Her store caters for beginners, up-and-coming photographers through to professionals.

Since 2021, she has added adventure through weekend trips exploring the best dive locations in Australia, and her curated overseas expeditions. Vanessa has a deep desire to provide a unique experience for all of her clients, her goal to cater to the individual needs of each person.

The GO Diving Show is taking place at the Sydney Showground on 6-7 September

The GO Diving Show ANZ

This annual event, taking place this year on 6-7 September at the Sydney Showground at the Olympic Park, is aimed at showcasing the very best of our underwater world to everyone from raw novices who are either contemplating getting into diving, or have completed their entry-level courses, to advanced divers, right through to technical divers and veteran CCR divers.

There are an array of stages – the Main Stage, the Photo Stage, the Australia/New Zealand Stage, the Inspiration Stage and the Tech Stage – that will play host to dozens of speakers from around the world, as well as a host of interactive features to suit young and old, from VR diving experiences, a demonstration pool, a trydive pool, and much more.

Surrounding the stages and features will be a broad range of exhibitors, from tourist boards and tour operators to resorts, liveaboards, training agencies, retailers, manufacturers, and conservation organisations.

