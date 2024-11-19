The Biggest Online Resource for Scuba Divers
Descent X50i: Garmin’s first ‘big’ dive-computer

Garmin has launched its Descent X50i dive-computer

Garmin has introduced its first large-format dive-computer, the Descent X50i. It’s still for wearing on the wrist but features a 3in colour touchscreen (surface-only) display as well as features such as a back-up dive-light, air integration and diver-to-diver messaging facility.

The 200m-rated X50i has a sapphire lens for strength, ‘leak-proof’ metal buttons, 3D compass and a dive-light said to be bright enough for practical underwater use, should a primary light be unavailable for any reason. The algorithm is Bühlmann ZHL-16c with gradient factors.

Using SubWave sonar technology, connected divers can use the X50i to communicate under water with others up to 30m away, using preset messages. They can also monitor one another’s tank pressure, depth and distance in limited visibility, a facility designed to work for up to eight divers at distances of up to 10m, using Descent T2 transceivers.

The X50i’s ascent dive profile helps divers to visualise a plan to return to the surface through the Projected Ascent data field. This shows a projected depth profile associated with the current Time-To-Surface (TTS). The chart also plots depth over time, and displays decompression stops and gas switches.

Tech and rec

“The new Descent X50i is the perfect dive computer for technical divers and a great option for recreational divers who want to clearly see key stats and critical information while exploring the underwater landscape,” says Garmin global consumer sales VP Dan Bartel.

Technical data fields
Ample space for data
Colour display
Dive-planning
SubWave technology
SubWave sonar technology can be used for messaging
Depth profiling
Depth profiling
DiveView maps
DiveView maps

On dry land, the X50i’s dive log allows users to review data, track gear, take notes and share details via the Garmin Dive app. Depth history can be viewed in real time to better understand already-visited locations and how they will affect a decompression plan.

To further prepare for a forthcoming dive, the built-in GPS can be used to navigate to more than 4,000 preloaded dive-site locations around the world, or to add extra details such as points of interest to sites with DiveView maps.

These include bathymetric depth contours and are an extension of the preloaded TopoActive maps. Surface GPS can also be used to help users to track dive-site entry and exit points.

Dual elastic bands
Dual elastic bands

The computer is held in place on the forearm by dual elastic bands featuring buckles with an arrowhead attachment designed to enable easy one-handed closure, and an adjustment lock to prevent slipping.

Air integration is available when the Garmin X50i is paired with a Descent T2 transceiver. Recommended retail price for the unit is £1,330, while the transceiver retails for £430.

