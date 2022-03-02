Garmin Descent G1 covers all the angles

Garmin has launched a dive-computer that doubles as a smartwatch and fitness tracker – the Descent G1, and its sun-chargeable variant the Descent G1 Solar.

The Swiss-based multinational says that the G1 Series introduces a new compact design with rugged capabilities to its diving line-up. The unit features a high-contrast display and a 45mm watch-case rated to a depth of 100m, with leak-proof inductive buttons and scratch-resistant sapphire lens.

Advertisement Advertisement

There are multiple colour options and the computer is compatible with Garmin QuickFit bands, allowing divers to switch between long and short straps depending on whether the unit is worn over neoprene under water or while out to lunch.

The rechargeable battery is said to last up to 25 hours in Dive mode and up to three weeks in Smartwatch mode – or four months for solar-charged models.

Newbie to tech

According to Garmin the G1 can serve new recreational divers through their development to experienced technical divers, and offers support for multiple dive modes for single and multiple dives whether on air, nitrox, trimix or 100% O 2 , plus Gauge, Apnea, Apnea Hunt and CCR modes.

Scuba divers can view depth, dive-time, temperature, NDL/TTS (no-decompression limit and time to surface), ascent/descent rates, gas-mix, PO 2 , N 2 loading, decompression/safety stop information and time of day, all customisable to their preference.

Freedivers are offered customisable dive and surface screens in the Apnea modes, as well as metrics such as ascent and descent rates to analyse their performance between dives.

The Descent G1 offers GPS and ABC tracking intended to ease navigation to dive-sites and entry and exit points. These points can be recorded automatically using multi-GNSS satellite support for logging in the Garmin Dive app so that divers can analyse each dive, including maximum depth and bottom time.

The app can also be used to configure the computer settings, or to view dive-sites that have been rated and reviewed by other divers.

A three-axis digital compass and vibration depth alerts are also G1 diving features.

Surface cover

At the surface the Descent G1 can be used for sleep-monitoring and sports such as swimming, hiking, running, cycling, golf, yoga and surfing, and it can track and measure performance through a suite of fitness features. Connected features include Garmin Pay, call and text notifications, calendar reminders and social media and news updates when paired with a compatible Android or Apple smartphone.

The G1 can also be paired with a satellite communicator to send and receive messages from the wrist while topside, and to trigger an interactive SOS in case of emergency. This also allows contacts to track the wearer’s movements during selected outdoor activities and raise the alarm if an incident is detected.

The Garmin Descent G1 is priced at £480 and the Descent G1 Solar £570 – more information from Garmin.