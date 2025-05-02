Halcyon targets instructors with Symbios

A substantial dive-computer discount offer designed for certified diving instructors is the latest initiative from US dive-gear manufacturer Halcyon Dive Systems. It says it has come up with a tailored programme to make it easier for educators to experience and, it hopes, spread its Symbios Ecosystem.

The Symbios Ecosystem, featuring the Symbios Headset, Heads-Up Display (HUD), Tank Pod and Halcyon app, was introduced earlier this year, as outlined on Divernet in February.

It is a range of wrist and mask-mounted integrated dive-computers designed to provide real-time data in diving modes ranging from multi-gas and open-circuit to fixed or integrated closed-circuit rebreather and sidemount set-ups.

The components are intended to integrate seamlessly with other Halcyon products and Symbios-enabled third-party devices, to simplify the users’ underwater experience.

Halcyon dive-computers (Richie Denmark)

According to Halcyon, Symbios empowers instructors to configure dive-settings seamlessly with intuitive gas-mix presets; to monitor vital dive data clerly and easily whether on the handset or HUD; access detailed dive logs and settings through the app; and streamline gear set-up and training with a consistent, modern platform.

“This means smoother teaching moments, more engaged students, and a dive experience that reflects your leadership in the field,” says the manufacturer, which explains that at present it is accepting applications to join the new programme only from certified instructors with a recognised training agency. Divemasters and assistant instructors are currently ineligible.

The offer is for a range of discounts off the recommended retail price of the Symbios Handset / HUD / Tank Pod. The savings vary slightly by market, depending on tariffs and transport costs, but instructors can expect reductions of approximately 30%. The offer is available only until 31 May.

