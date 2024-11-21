The Biggest Online Resource for Scuba Divers
Halcyon rebrands: 'New look, new adventure'

Halcyon has revamped its identity
Florida-based diving equipment manufacturer Halcyon Dive Systems has announced a step change in its brand identity with a new, more digital look.

“From our beginnings as a group of passionate divers innovating for performance during exploration dives, we’ve evolved into a brand that stands for exceptional quality, relentless exploration and the freedom to pursue its thrilling underwater adventures,” says the company.

New look for Halcyon
“This rebranding marks a new chapter, aligning our visual identity with our mission to inspire, equip and empower global divers.

“By refreshing our logo and corporate identity, we aim to create a contemporary yet timeless look that reflects our pioneering spirit and deep connection with the diving community.” 

Halcyon says that its new look accompanies a suite of technologically sophisticated products due for release over the coming year, symbolising a commitment to performance and the company’s “belief in the transformative experiences that diving brings”.

The H motif
To achieve the new look, a period of corporate navel-gazing involved extensive analysis of the brand’s strengths, values and identity, followed by collaboration with distributors, dealers and customers to envision the future and the challenge of engaging a new generation of divers.

The key words the company decided to adopt were ‘Explorer’ and ‘Creator’: the former concerned with encouraging divers to venture beyond the familiar and the latter emphasising innovation, craftsmanship, meticulous engineering and high-performance equipment.

New look for Halcyon
Halcyon then says it conceived its new look based on enhanced visual identity, customer experience and community engagement, as well as expansion of global reach with consistent messaging.

“Our updated logo and visual style are designed to capture the strength and elegance of Halcyon products while evoking a sense of adventure,” says the company. “The refreshed look retains Halcyon's brand recognition while introducing a more dynamic, approachable aesthetic that resonates with divers of all levels.

New look for Halcyon
“We’re dedicated to elevating the customer experience via enhanced digital platforms, personalised support and a community-oriented approach. Planned initiatives include a Halcyon community app, loyalty programmes and educational content to create spaces for divers to connect, learn and share their adventures.”

Halcyon Dive Systems says that its rebrand will help unify its voice across different regions. “We’re strengthening our partnerships with distributors to ensure that the Halcyon customer experience is consistent and accessible globally, emphasising our safety, innovation, and performance values.

“We invite divers worldwide to explore our new look, participate in our growing community, and join us as we continue to push boundaries and redefine what’s possible in diving. Together, we’re ready to dive deeper and discover more.”

