Win Symbios handset in Halcyon photo contest 

(Michael Westreicher)
Diver-photographers worldwide are invited by Halcyon Dive Systems to capture and share favourite underwater images through the Florida equipment manufacturer’s app between now and 31 July this year.

The photo must feature Halcyon equipment and needs to be posted directly to the Halcyon app, which was launched earlier this year, using the hashtag #MyHalcyon.

The five most-liked posts by the closing date will be reviewed by the Halcyon team, who will select a single winner to receive a Symbios handset computer

Symbios handset used with the Halcyon app (Arkadiusz Srebnik)
Halcyon’s new dive-computer can be paired to the app to provide features that include a dive simulator, profile-loading and synchronisation across devices. 

“We wanted to celebrate and be a part of the passion and creativity of the dive community,” says the company’s chief operating officer Orie J Braun.

“The Halcyon app not only connects us with the Symbios Ecosystem, but it’s a space where divers can connect, get inspired and, now, win great gear by sharing the captured moments that inspire them and create long-lasting memories.” 

A new contest along the same lines but featuring different themes and prizes is to be launched every two months. The competitions are open to all Halcyon app users aged 18 and above, with terms and conditions found here.

Also on Divernet: HALCYON TARGETS INSTRUCTORS WITH SYMBIOS, HALCYON CONNECTS DIVERS WITH SYMBIOS ECOSYSTEM, HALCYON REBRANDS: 'NEW LOOK, NEW ADVENTURE'

How Do You Rig a Sidemount Cylinder?

How Can I Attach a Flashing Light Strobe To Myself So My Buddy Can See Me? #askmark #scubadiving

