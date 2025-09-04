Seac Screen Dive Computer Review: Budget-Friendly, Clear Display, and Versatile Modes

SEAC SCREEN | SRP: £260

While full-colour screens are popular, many divers still prefer a budget dive computer like the Seac Screen dive computer with a clear LCD display. The Seac Screen is a wallet-friendly dive computer that immediately stands out thanks to its large 4 x 4.7cm rubber-housed display, which shows all the main information a diver could need in one location, with clearly readable and distinct characters.

The contrast and brightness of this large screen can be adjusted, as well as the light mode (that can be automatic, or manually operated) and the backlight time (from 2 sec to 60 sec). This certainly works well, with the illuminated screen really popping in low-visibility conditions, and it would be perfect on night dives, especially those conducted in warmer waters. The light weight of the Screen also lends itself to being a good companion for travelling divers – it will not take up a lot of your hand luggage space.

Seac Screen Dive Computer – Backlit Display for Night Dives Seac Screen Dive Computer Review – Affordable with Clear Display

That said, the Seac Screen is also well-suited to divers in temperate waters – the long, chunky strap is designed to allow the user to comfortably wear the Seac Screen over a drysuit, and the two well-defined front buttons mean it is simple to navigate the menus even wearing thick neoprene or dry gloves. I had no issues navigating the menus even in single-digit temperatures. The Seac Screen operates in three main modes: Scuba, Gauge and Freedive.

Seac Screen Dive Computer – is easy to read, even with suboptimal eyesight

Seac Screen Dive Computer – fits well over any drysuit or wetsuit

Scuba Mode

The dive profile is completely managed according to the tried-and-tested Bühlmann ZHL-16C decompression algorithm. It supports the management of one or two mixes (air, nitrox and other mixes, with O2 up to 99%), notifying the user at the most suitable time to change the mix. It has sound alarms and warning lights in case of violation of the decompression stop, excessive ascent speed and exceeding the maximum depth allowed for all mixes in use. Of course, these can be turned offby the user. The Seac Screen is an affordable scuba dive computer with nitrox support, making it ideal for recreational divers upgrading their kit.

Gauge Mode

The Seac Screen computer displays depth gauge and stopwatch for fully independent dive management for more-experienced divers. As a best entry-level dive computer, the Seac Screen doubles as a back-up for technical diving when used in Gauge mode.

Freedive Mode

The freedive mode dive computer tracks surface intervals and maximum depth, offering freedivers reliable performance at a budget price. While this is bigger than a wristwatch-style dive computer, it is not that big and cumbersome on your wrist, so I can see it not looking out of place on the arm of a freediver.

Seac Screen Dive Computer – Has a user-replaceable battery Seac Screen Dive Computer – is a great budget-friendly dive computer Seac Screen Dive Computer – Offers an easy-to-read screen

The Seac Screen dive planner allows you to simulate and plan a dive by displaying the NDL time based on a set depth and other data input (mixture, maximum PpO2, caution level), while the Logbook records up to 40 hours of diving in Scuba/Gauge mode, or 18 hours in Freedive mode. You can download data from the Seac Screen via USB (sold separately), and firmware updates and Seac Dive Manager software are available online (free download at Seacsub.com).

The Seac Screen works with a non-rechargeable CR2450 battery. It can be replaced by the user, but it is recommended to contact an authorized Seac centre to change the battery and cover O-ring. The Seac Screen comes in three colourways (of the Seac logo) – black/blue, black/red, and black/white. We had the black/blue version on test, and it was subtle and understated. The silver screen surround adds a nice flash of bling. The Seac Screen is also available in a two-gauge console version with a pressure gauge. www.seacsub.com

Seac Screen Dive Computer – Strap Extender

Overall, this Seac Screen dive computer review shows that it competes strongly as a budget dive computer alternative to colour screen models.

Product Specifications – Seac Screen Dive Computer

Feature Details Display Large 4 x 4.7 cm LCD, adjustable contrast and brightness, backlight 2–60s Modes Scuba, Gauge, Freedive Algorithm Bühlmann ZHL-16C decompression model Gas Support Air and Nitrox (up to 99% O₂), up to 2 mixes Strap Long, chunky strap for use over wetsuits or drysuits Controls Two large front buttons for easy menu navigation Logbook Capacity Up to 40 hours in Scuba/Gauge mode, 18 hours in Freedive mode Dive Planner Simulates NDL times based on input (depth, gas, ppO₂, caution level) Data Transfer USB interface (sold separately), firmware updates via Seacsub.com Battery CR2450, user-replaceable (recommended via authorised service centre) Colours Black/Blue, Black/Red, Black/White Console Version Available with integrated pressure gauge Price (SRP) £260

Frequently Asked Questions – Seac Screen Dive Computer

Is the Seac Screen good for beginner divers?

Yes. The Seac Screen’s large, clear LCD display, simple navigation, and affordable price make it well-suited to entry-level divers looking for their first dive computer.

Does the Seac Screen support Nitrox?

Yes. The Seac Screen supports one or two gas mixes, including air and Nitrox up to 99% oxygen, making it versatile for recreational divers progressing to Nitrox certification.

Can the Seac Screen be used for freediving?

Yes. The dedicated Freedive mode tracks depth, maximum depth, dive times, and surface intervals, giving freedivers reliable performance without unnecessary complexity.

Is the Seac Screen suitable for cold water diving?

Yes. The long strap can be worn over a drysuit, and the two large front buttons are easy to operate even when wearing thick gloves.

How long does the Seac Screen battery last?

The Seac Screen uses a CR2450 battery. Battery life depends on usage, but it can be replaced by the user. However, Seac recommends using an authorised centre to replace the battery and O-ring for proper sealing.

How many dives can the Seac Screen log?

The dive log stores up to 40 hours of diving in Scuba or Gauge mode, or 18 hours in Freedive mode. Logs can be downloaded to a PC with the optional USB interface.

Conclusion – Seac Screen Dive Computer Review

The Seac Screen proves that you don’t need to spend a fortune to get a reliable, well-designed dive computer. With its clear LCD display, versatile Scuba, Gauge and Freedive modes, and support for Nitrox up to 99%, it delivers features that rival more expensive models while remaining accessible to beginners and travelling divers. The long strap and robust build also make it suitable for cold water use, while the freedive and console options add extra flexibility.

At an SRP of just £260, the Seac Screen is one of the best budget dive computer options on the market. Whether you are a new diver investing in your first unit or an experienced diver seeking a dependable back-up, the Seac Screen stands out as an affordable, practical, and user-friendly choice.