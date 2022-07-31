Diver feedback shaped SV hood

Northern Diver says it has taken customer feedback into account in developing its new SV dive hoods, designed to offer a superior fit and comfort from their supple 5mm superstretch neoprene construction.

The SV comes with lined neoprene outer and black skin neoprene inner face-seals designed to hug facial contours – or, if preferred, black skin face-seals both inside and out. There is a plush red internal lining and a one-way Supervent valve at the top to prevent air-trapping.

What ND describes as “exceptional” thermal protection is said to be further improved by a Ti-Ax coating, supplemented by an external MA heavy-duty coating for durability. There is a Northern Diver reflective logo and an overprint design on the side panels.

The SV hood comes in five sizes: S, M, L, XL and XXL. The lined version costs £28 and the skin £29.