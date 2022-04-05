Lighter: Northern Diver Voyager travel bags

If your dive-gear baggage for airline travel is looking the worse for wear, Northern Diver has brought out a couple of products that might be worth considering as replacements.

The manufacturer says that its newly restyled Voyager Lightweight and Maxi-Quest travel bags, both made from durable and water-resistant Ripstop nylon, weigh less than their predecessors, and feature anti-corrosion plastic zips with lockable sliders.

The 136-litre Voyager Lightweight travel holdall has two large compartments and a heavy-duty wheel system that can handle a variety of surfaces, says ND. A zipped mesh pocket is built into the lid in the main compartment, with a wash-bag for toiletries.

ND Voyager Lightweight

There is a telescopic, reinforced pull-handle and a padded top carry-handle, plus hauling handles on each short side. A removable and adjustable tow-strap is included, as is a padlock.

Durability is said to be reinforced by an additional layer of Ripstop fabric on both sides, a tough liner, flexible abrasion-resistant base, coiled corner-guards, hard plastic base runners, wheel-guards and a stop-stand. The bag weighs 3.2kg empty, measures 81 x 40 x 42cm and costs £110.

The Voyager Maxi-Quest has marginally greater capacity (139 litres), and opens like a clamshell in the middle – because each internal compartment is the same size and zipped, it might even allow a buddy-pair to travel for the price of one, ND suggests.

ND Voyager Maxi-Quest, front and back.

The Maxi-Quest has an extendable handle, heavy-duty all-terrain wheels and multiple external carry-handles.

There is a padded interior frame; internal, vented mesh pockets for smaller items of gear; adjustable compression straps; and an enlarged zipped front pocket for fins. The corner- and wheel-guards are coiled and the reinforced PVC base has double rails. External zipped side and top pouches are provided for travel documents or books, while a built-in ID pouch takes your business card. A padlock is included.

The Maxi-Quest is the heavier option at 5.2kg, and its dimensions are 81 x 39 x 44cm. Northern Diver’s recommended retail price is £145.