Northern Diver introduces Fusion R

Fusion R
Northern Diver Fusion R dive torch

The Fusion R is a handheld rechargeable dive torch that Northern Diver describes as powerful, bright and portable. It is also flexible, with intelligent protection to avoid it overheating above water, so allowing it to be used safely topside.

The compact Fusion R is 16.1cm long with a 3.8cm diameter and weighs 196g with battery. It has a 100m (IP68) depth rating and a 309m beam distance. 

A single button provides on-off and mode-cycling control, and charging of the built-in 5000Ah/21700 li-ion battery is carried out using a supplied USB cable and magnetic charging connector. Self-locating magnetic ports on the torch and connector are sealed against water, dirt and sand, and a full charge takes 4.5hr.

A battery capacity indicator informs the diver when fewer than 60 minutes of charge remains – and ND says that the torch can go on supplying light through its SST40 LED bulb for up to 20 hours on Low mode (300 lumens output). 

Switched to High, it can produce 2000 lumens of light with a 3.5hr burntime. There are also Medium (1000 lumens, 4.5hr) and Strobe (264hr) modes, and the LED lifespan is 100,000 hours.

Colour temperature is 5700 – 7300k and beam angle 11 degrees. Complete with lanyard, USB cable, magnetic connector, zipped storage case and manual, the Fusion R costs £60 (or, at present, £55 each for two).

