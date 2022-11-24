Fourth Element & Northern Diver in Christmas mood

Advertisements

Aware that many people seem to be planning earlier than usual for Christmas, UK diving-equipment manufacturers have been gearing up for the festive season.

Fourth Element is pursuing its “Gift with Purpose” philosophy. Decrying the “chaos and mindless consumerism” of the Black Friday period, it says it wants customers to “consider the life of the gift that they choose, whether that’s a durable piece of kit that lasts year in, year out; a gift that enables the opportunity of adventure; or an item or experience that gives back to the ocean”.

“It’s time to change our habits and avoid buying gifts for the sake of it,” says Fourth Element co-founder Jim Standing. “We are encouraging everyone to give gifts with purpose, to give something that is wanted, needed or that will last, and not end up in landfill by New Year.”

To that end the company has launched separate online individual gift-guides for scuba divers, freedivers, swimmers and the eco-conscious, as well as one with stocking-filler suggestions (from £14 ear-warmers or turtle tubes to £37 branded beach-towels).

The UK manufacturer has also announced a new partnership with Sea Shepherd inspired, it says, by the eco-activists’ 40 years of patrolling the seas to protect and conserve marine wildlife. The result is a collection of Fourth Element X Sea Shepherd limited-edition products, with 15% of every sale going to the Sea Shepherd fund to help cover its global conservation efforts.

Part of the Fourth Element X Sea Shepherd collection

“Fourth Element’s products are designed, developed and packaged with the intention of minimising our impact on the ocean environment, and with this partnership we will be supporting the work of Sea Shepherd, in particular in their work on dealing with the twin threats of ghost-fishing nets and plastic pollution,” says Standing.

Seasonal discounts

Meanwhile Northern Diver says it is offering seasonal discounts on its wide range of dive-equipment. The biggest savings – 15% – are available to divers looking to buy wetsuits, lights or masks, with 10% cuts on drysuits, undersuits, gloves and hoods and 5% off bags, full-face masks and footwear.

Northern Diver gift-cards

Northern Diver gift-cards with values from £10 to £200 are available too. Any new drysuit from the Wigan-based manufacturer comes with free neck- and wrist-seal alterations; there is free logo branding with any online order; a free gift when you spend more than £50 online; and free UK delivery on orders above £50.

ND also has a competition to win a Varilux 3500 lumen rechargeable dive torch, currently retailing for £131, when you place an online order up to midnight on New Year’s Eve. Check out ND’s Christmas Sale page and delivery times.

