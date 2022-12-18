Northern Diver introduces Nautic wetsuit

Advertisements

The Nautic is a new 3 or 5mm thick wetsuit from Northern Diver, which says it is suitable not only for diving but multi-purpose activities in cool to warm waters.

The back-zipped Nautic is made using Yamamoto neoprene with a thermal lining, and is glued and blind-stitched with the main seams taped. A smoothskin chest panel is built in, as well as Supertex knee and seat protection.

Neck, cuffs and ankles are lined with glideskin neoprene, and there is an internal flap on the YKK zip, which has an extra-long leash.

A double-lined glideskin collar is provided to prevent coldwater flushing, and it has a Velcro adjustment neck tab to keep it comfortable. The suit is branded on leg and collar and there is sublimation printing on both arms, but ND suits can also be printed with names or logos to order if required, or include reflective panelling as specified.

The ND Nautic comes in one colour – black – in six sizes (S, M, ML, L, XL and XXL), and is priced at £81. Find out more on the Northern Diver website.

