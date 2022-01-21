Just Surfaced: Dive-computer & wetsuit

New products recently announced include a dive-computer variant from Shearwater and a wetsuit from Northern Diver.

Shearwater’s Teric Journeys Edition is described as a “seasonal addition” to the manufacturer’s flagship watch-style computer range. Inspired by dive helmets and tools as reimagined in underwater-adventure stories and movies, the model features a bronze-coloured bezel combined with a black strap in a bid to combine modernity with timelessness.

The ballistic case has a sleeve with an underwater-adventure design. “The bronze colour complements many existing accessory straps to suit your diving and surface look,” says Shearwater, adding that it has also now included its “most customer-requested colour”, Imperial Purple, as a strap option for its existing range.

The price of the Teric Journeys Edition in US dollars is $1150 plus tax. Local dealers for Canadian-based Shearwater Research can be found here.

Northern Diver’s Marlin Triathlon is, as its name suggests, primarily intended for competitive open-water swimming, although the suit could also be used for warmwater diving. ND has long produced ranges of dedicated diving wetsuits.

ND Marlin Triathlon wetsuit for men and women

Featuring Super Composite Skin (SCS) construction, ND says that the Marlin Triathlon is designed to ensure minimal resistance in the water while achieving the perfect balance of flexibility, thermal insulation and buoyancy. It is available in both male and female sizes to suit all body types “for unparalleled freedom of movement, comfort, and ultimately, performance”.

Male versions retail for £240 and female £225. Find out more here. <