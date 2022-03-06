Recs can ‘minimise your fin-print’

Rec fins from Fourth Element look to be an environmentally responsible choice, because their blades are fully recycled from plastic waste. “They minimise your fin print on the ocean” is the message from the Cornwall-based manufacturer to scuba divers and snorkellers.
The material is sourced from post-consumer and industrial plastic waste and, according to Fourth Element, every pair of Recs represent the equivalent of some 120 plastic bottles rescued from waste streams.
The familiar four-channel design is used to generate thrust on both the down- and upstroke of the fin, with stiffening ribs to give control. Heel pads on the adjustable silicone straps make the Rec Fin’s soft foot-pockets comfortable on long dives, says Fourth Element, and there are three sizes to fit UK shoe sizes 5-12. The two colour combinations are aqua/white and black/grey.
“This is another first for the diving industry from Fourth Element,” says hardware product manager Dean Martin. “Our commitment to lead the way in innovative products and the use of recycled materials shows our commitment to look after this planet’s future.” Rec fins retail for £90 a pair – visit Fourth Element.
