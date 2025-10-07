Seac IT 500 Ice Regulator Review: Balanced Cold-Water Regulator Set with Octopus and Case

SRP: AUD $1,195 / £537.00 (set including octopus and reg bag, DIN or Yoke)

Text and Photographs: Mark Evans

Seac’s IT 500 Ice regulator exemplifies the brand’s reputation for blending stylish design with dependable performance. Built for both cold and temperate waters, this balanced diaphragm regulator delivers smooth, dry breathing at any depth while maintaining a compact, travel-ready profile. Rugged, refined, and feature-rich, it’s a serious piece of kit for divers who demand reliability and comfort from their gear.

Introduction – Premium Design and Cold-Water Reliability

Seac IT 500 Ice second stage showing large soft purge and steel surround with engraved Seac branding.

Seac has consistently impressed with its commitment to design, functionality, and value, and the Seac IT 500 Ice regulator continues that momentum. Combining high-end performance with robust construction, this regulator set is built to perform flawlessly in both temperate and icy conditions.

At first glance, the IT 500 Ice stands out as a stylish and professional-grade unit. The steel surround on the second stage, the engraved Seac branding, and the polished chrome accents give it a refined, purposeful look that reflects its quality.

Build and Design

Close-up of Seac IT 500 Ice balanced diaphragm first stage with matt-chrome finish and Seac badge.

The balanced diaphragm first stage features a distinctive matt-chrome finish, complemented by a polished steel cap and Seac badge. Hose protectors and subtle branding touches throughout make this regulator look as good as it performs.

Compact, lightweight, and thoughtfully engineered, the Seac IT 500 Ice is designed for travel as much as it is for local diving. The braided hoses keep overall weight down — a big advantage when packing light for dive trips abroad.

Performance and Breathing Comfort

Close-up of the Seac IT 500 Ice second stage showing Venturi lever and cracking resistance control for precise breathing adjustment.

In the water, the IT 500 Ice delivers smooth, consistent airflow at all depths. During testing, it provided excellent breathing performance even under simulated heavy workloads, demonstrating that the first stage’s high airflow system easily keeps pace with demand.

The second stage maintains a dry breathe in all positions — even inverted — which is particularly impressive for a cold-water regulator. The large Venturi lever and cracking resistance control are easy to adjust even when wearing thick neoprene gloves or drygloves, allowing divers to fine-tune performance for conditions such as high-current dives or scooter use.

Cold-Water Functionality

Top view of Seac IT 500 Ice second stage featuring engraved badge and polished steel surround.

True to its name, the Seac IT 500 Ice is built to perform in extreme conditions. The regulator’s balanced diaphragm design ensures reliable operation in cold environments, while the wide exhaust tee directs bubbles away from the diver’s face for an unobstructed field of vision.

The soft yet firm mouthpiece provides comfort without jaw fatigue, and its ergonomic fit makes it equally suited for long dives and repetitive sessions.

Port Layout and Hose Routing

Soft yet supportive Seac IT 500 Ice mouthpiece designed for comfort and secure fit during long dives.

Seac has paid attention to the small details, and it shows. The pre-oriented high-pressure and low-pressure ports are positioned to optimise hose routing, keeping everything neat and functional. Whether diving single tank or stage-mounted configurations, the IT 500 Ice maintains an organised, streamlined setup.

Product Specifications – Seac IT 500 Ice Regulator

Feature Details Type Balanced diaphragm regulator, cold-water rated First Stage Matt-chrome finish, polished steel cap, Seac front badge Second Stage Steel surround with large PU purge and Seac branding Controls Venturi lever and cracking resistance knob Ports Pre-oriented HP and LP ports for tidy hose routing Exhaust Wide exhaust tee to divert bubbles away from mask Mouthpiece Soft yet firm silicone design for comfort Hoses Lightweight braided hoses Weight Compact and travel-friendly Included Accessories Octopus, reg bag, semi-rigid preformed case Fittings Available in DIN or International (Yoke) Price (SRP) AUD $1,195 / £537.00 (set including octopus and reg bag, DIN or Yoke)

Frequently Asked Questions – Seac IT 500 Ice

Is the Seac IT 500 Ice suitable for cold-water diving? Yes. The IT 500 Ice is designed for reliable performance in cold-water conditions, featuring a balanced diaphragm and robust construction. Does the Seac IT 500 Ice come with an octopus? Yes. The regulator is sold as a complete set, including the octopus and a semi-rigid reg bag. Can it be used for travel diving? Absolutely. Its compact build and lightweight braided hoses make it ideal for travelling divers. How easy is it to adjust underwater? The Venturi lever and cracking resistance knob are large and easy to use even when wearing gloves, allowing precise breathing control. Does it breathe dry in different orientations? Yes. The second stage maintains a dry breathe even when inverted, providing comfort and reliability in varied diving positions. What fittings are available? The Seac IT 500 Ice is available in both DIN and Yoke (International) fittings.