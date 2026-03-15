Scubapro launches recycled rashguard collection

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Scubapro has new T-Flex UP50 rashguard collection that makes use of a fabric 85% recycled from plastic bottles. For scuba divers they provide a warmwater protective covering or a base layer under a wetsuit, as well as protection from the sun during surface intervals.

The four-way stretch fabric, the other 15% of which is made of elastane, is said to be lightweight and “ultra-comfortable”, with its UPF 50 rating blocking 98% of UV radiation. Long-sleeve varieties include thumbholes designed to make donning a wetsuit easier.

Men’s Navy rashguard

Thumbhole to ease wetsuit-donning

Also available are T-Flex leggings made of 76% recycled nylon from plastic bottles and elastane.

The material is claimed to dry quickly to enhance comfort between dives and the garments are aimed not only at scuba divers but snorkellers, paddle-boarders and other water-users.

The range is available in a choice of colours and designs (Shark, Wave and Navy for men and Shade, Coral, Jelly and Ocean for women), tight or loose fit and long or short sleeve lengths. Prices range from 59 to 89 euros (around £51-77).

Other Scubapro products on Divernet