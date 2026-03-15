Magazine Subscriptions
No ads for £3/month
Sign in

Scubapro launches recycled rashguard collection

Follow us on Google News
Find it on Apple News
The T-Flex range of rashguards and leggings for men nd women
The T-Flex range of rashguards and leggings for men and women
Summarize with AI or Share on social media
ChatGPTGoogle AIPerplexityMeta AICopilotGrokLinkedInRedditWhatsApp
Advertisement

Scubapro has new T-Flex UP50 rashguard collection that makes use of a fabric 85% recycled from plastic bottles. For scuba divers they provide a warmwater protective covering or a base layer under a wetsuit, as well as protection from the sun during surface intervals.

The four-way stretch fabric, the other 15% of which is made of elastane, is said to be lightweight and “ultra-comfortable”, with its UPF 50 rating blocking 98% of UV radiation. Long-sleeve varieties include thumbholes designed to make donning a wetsuit easier.

Men's Navy rashguard
Men’s Navy rashguard
Thumbhole to ease wetsuit-donning
Thumbhole to ease wetsuit-donning

Also available are T-Flex leggings made of 76% recycled nylon from plastic bottles and elastane.

The material is claimed to dry quickly to enhance comfort between dives and the garments are aimed not only at scuba divers but snorkellers, paddle-boarders and other water-users.

The range is available in a choice of colours and designs (Shark, Wave and Navy for men and Shade, Coral, Jelly and Ocean for women), tight or loose fit and long or short sleeve lengths. Prices range from 59 to 89 euros (around £51-77).

Other Scubapro products on Divernet

LET’S KEEP IN TOUCH!

Get a weekly roundup of all Divernet news and articles Scuba Mask
We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Most Voted
Newest Oldest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Recent Comments
Aidan Karley: Passengers called police after skipper went off diving 
Aidan Karley: Get rid: Snorkellers warned over 84,000 full-face masks
Nick: Rare fish sighting excites California scuba divers
Steve Seaman: Instructor dies on Zenobia wreck training dive
Jase: Instructor dies on Zenobia wreck training dive
STEPHEN PROSTERMAN: Get rid: Snorkellers warned over 84,000 full-face masks
Eddie: Aggressor Adventures’ CEO Wayne B Brown Passes Away at 65
Eddie: Warning to UK divers: All military wrecks to be hands-off
Lori: Dive-centre fined $10,000 for helicopter drops
Frozen: Arrested sex offender was working as scuba instructor
Recent News
TAGS
Gift Subscriptions
Subscribe for £3/month
Find us on Google News