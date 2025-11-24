Magazine Subscriptions
All Star Ghani to set sail in January 2026

All Star Ghani
All Star Ghani

All Star Liveaboards is expanding its Red Sea fleet with the launch of All Star Ghani, a new dive liveaboard setting sail in January 2026.

Designed for divers seeking the same outstanding All Star service and world-class Red Sea diving at a more-accessible price, All Star Ghani delivers a comfortable, dive-focused experience without the luxury price tag.

All Star Ghani
The deck bar on the All Star Ghani

Accommodating up to 24 guests in 12 ensuite cabins – some located below deck – All Star Ghani offers low frills onboard but high thrills in the water. Guests enjoy buffet-style meals in a relaxed, social atmosphere between dives on Egypt’s most-celebrated sites, including the Brothers, Daedalus, and Elphinstone.

While All Star Ghani offers a smaller crew and fewer onboard amenities than the luxury All Star Scuba Scene – which features a swimming pool, jacuzzi, and plated dinners – divers can still expect professional care, personalized service, and unforgettable underwater adventures that define the All Star Red Sea experience.

All Star Ghani
One of the cabins on the All Star Ghani
All Star Ghani
Deck lounge on the All Star Ghani

