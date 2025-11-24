All Star Ghani to set sail in January 2026

All Star Liveaboards is expanding its Red Sea fleet with the launch of All Star Ghani, a new dive liveaboard setting sail in January 2026.

Designed for divers seeking the same outstanding All Star service and world-class Red Sea diving at a more-accessible price, All Star Ghani delivers a comfortable, dive-focused experience without the luxury price tag.

The deck bar on the All Star Ghani

Accommodating up to 24 guests in 12 ensuite cabins – some located below deck – All Star Ghani offers low frills onboard but high thrills in the water. Guests enjoy buffet-style meals in a relaxed, social atmosphere between dives on Egypt’s most-celebrated sites, including the Brothers, Daedalus, and Elphinstone.

While All Star Ghani offers a smaller crew and fewer onboard amenities than the luxury All Star Scuba Scene – which features a swimming pool, jacuzzi, and plated dinners – divers can still expect professional care, personalized service, and unforgettable underwater adventures that define the All Star Red Sea experience.

One of the cabins on the All Star Ghani