AMTECS launches global membership programme aimed to foster community engagement

AMTECS has launched a global diving membership programme which aims to support environmental initiatives and recycling efforts, and foster community engagement.

AMTECS' Chantelle Newman explained: “Creating a global diving membership is more than just offering a service – it's about building a community and fostering a deeper connection with the ocean.”

Membership is $6.99 a month – or $75 annually – and for your spend you will get the latest news via monthly newsletters, special discounts on events and partner products, early access to conservation projects and volunteer opportunities, access to training and webinars, networking and educational opportunities, and much, much more.

Chantelle continued: “When you join our Premium Membership, you’re not just signing up for exclusive perks; you’re making a tangible impact on our environment and supporting the next generation of divers.

“This membership helps environmental initiatives like tree planting, and marine restoration – such as coral, seagrass, and kelp – as well as wetsuit recycling, and community engagement through beach clean-ups, scholarships for aspiring divers, and gear recycling programmes.”