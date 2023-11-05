Divers find up to 50k Roman coins off Sardinia

A few of the Roman coins from the shipwreck cargo (Ministry of Culture)
A few of the Roman coins from the shipwreck cargo (Ministry of Culture)
Follow Divernet on Google News

An observant recreational scuba diver has come across a vast deposit of large bronze coins dating back to the age of the Roman emperor Constantine the Great – and now it is hoped that remains of the ship from which they came can also be located. 

The unnamed diver had reported seeing the coins in a shallow sandy area not far from shore in the Arzachena region of Sardinia’s north-eastern coast, according to the Italian Ministry of Culture.

His report sparked off a huge underwater investigation the following day, involving the underwater archaeological unit of the ministry’s Superintendency of Archaeology, Fine Arts & Landscape (SABAP), Sardinia’s Cultural Heritage Protection Unit and a number of carabinieri and fire brigade diving units, together with state and financial police and port authorities. 

Coins in situ (Ministry of Culture)
Coins in situ (Ministry of Culture)
Divers investigate the site (Ministry of Culture)
Divers investigate the site (Ministry of Culture)
Roman coins from the age of Constantine the Great (Ministry of Culture)
Roman coins from the age of Constantine the Great (Ministry of Culture)

The dive-teams identified two sets of coins in a large sandy area that they reckon might have served to protect any wreck remains, even from 1,700 years ago. 

Estimated on the basis of weight alone, the hoard is thought to contain between 30,000 and 50,000 Roman coins – many more, as the ministry pointed out, than the almost-23,000 coins from the same period found near Seaton Down in the UK by a metal detectorist 10 years ago. 

‘Exceptional and rare’

All the coins examined so far have been in “an exceptional and rare” state of conservation, with only four of them damaged, though still legible. Large numbers of amphoras of African and, in smaller numbers, Asian origin were also identified.

The coins, known as follis, have been dated to between 324, the year of the death of the Roman emperor Licinius, and 340 AD, so cover the reigns of Constantine the Great and his son Constantine II. 

The two Constantines had attempted to introduce bigger bronze coins called centenionales during this period, but none of these had been found, according to the ministry. The follis examined come from almost all the mints of the Roman Empire active during the period, with the exceptions of Antioch, Alexandria and Carthage. 

(Ministry of Culture)
(Ministry of Culture)
(Ministry of Culture)
(Ministry of Culture)
Constantian bronze coins (Ministry of Culture)
Constantian bronze coins (Ministry of Culture)

It was not made clear exactly when the coins were found or how many have been recovered, but restoration and conservation operations are now being carried out.

“The treasure found in the waters of Arzachena represents one of the most important discoveries of numismatic finds in recent years,” said SABAP director-general Luigi La Rocca.

He added that the discovery “highlights once again the richness and importance of the archaeological heritage that the depths of our seas, crossed by men and goods since the most ancient times, still guard and conserve.” 

Stating that the discovery represented “an extraordinary but also very fragile heritage, constantly threatened by natural phenomena and human action”, La Rocca said that the ministry’s archaeological units would employ “extraordinary recovery and conservation methodologies and techniques” to protect and investigate the site and its contents.

Also on Divernet: Coins led divers to ancient Roman shipwreck, Spanish divers uncover Roman gold coins, Divers find smuggled coins on Rooswijk, Want to dive a ‘million-coin' wreck?

Latest Podcast Episode from Scuba Diver Mag
Gnisha @Gnisha #AskMark With the advantages of battery technology, is a tank lamp still superior to stand alone units like the Apeks Luna ADV in shorther than 2h dives? What is their reliability in practive? One can assume that a sealed unit should be better but my personal experiance was exactly the opposite. #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver LINKS Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- OUR WEBSITES Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Gnisha
@Gnisha
#AskMark With the advantages of battery technology, is a tank lamp still superior to stand alone units like the Apeks Luna ADV in shorther than 2h dives?
What is their reliability in practive? One can assume that a sealed unit should be better but my personal experiance was exactly the opposite.


#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver
LINKS

Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
OUR WEBSITES

Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews
Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports
Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom
Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS5DNUEzOUFFNkIyOUUzOTRC

Rechargeable or Replaceable Batteries for Dive Torches & Computers? #askmark

@DzivaKrev #askmark Hi Mark another question from me 😅. This time it is about orientation of first stage. Is there a difference in which way is the first stage attached to the cylinder ? I am using scubapro mk25 evo with s620ti second stage and I believe I am fitting it up side down as 5th port pointing down. The reason why I use it this way is to reduce projection of the first stage to my head. #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver LINKS Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- OUR WEBSITES Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

@DzivaKrev
#askmark Hi Mark another question from me 😅. This time it is about orientation of first stage. Is there a difference in which way is the first stage attached to the cylinder ? I am using scubapro mk25 evo with s620ti second stage and I believe I am fitting it up side down as 5th port pointing down. The reason why I use it this way is to reduce projection of the first stage to my head.

#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver
LINKS

Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
OUR WEBSITES

Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews
Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports
Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom
Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS4zMkY2MjA3RDJERTkxNjkz

Can I Mount a 1st Stage Upside Down? @Dzviakrev #askmark

Top10 Dive Torch Buyers Guide #scuba #top10 #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver LINKS Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- OUR WEBSITES Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine 00:00 Introduction 01:23 Lumens / Brightness 03:48 Beam Angle 05:41 Battery Style 08:26 Torch Body 10:19 Buttons & Switches 12:26 Power Indicators 14:05 Beacons & Strobes 15:51 Photo-Video 17:58 Cables & Umbilicals 19:27 Extras

Top10 Dive Torch Buyers Guide #scuba #top10

#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver
LINKS

Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
OUR WEBSITES

Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews
Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports
Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom
Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine
00:00 Introduction
01:23 Lumens / Brightness
03:48 Beam Angle
05:41 Battery Style
08:26 Torch Body
10:19 Buttons & Switches
12:26 Power Indicators
14:05 Beacons & Strobes
15:51 Photo-Video
17:58 Cables & Umbilicals
19:27 Extras

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS5FMjFERkYxMjI2NjkyMjg5

Top10 Dive Torch Buyers Guide #scuba #top10

Load More... Subscribe

LET’S KEEP IN TOUCH!

Get a weekly roundup of all Divernet news and articles Scuba Mask
We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Connect With Us

Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube
divernet footer logo

Unattributed pictures on this site are the copyright of the photographer.
Contact DIVER Magazine for details.

Copyright 2023 Rork Media Limited. All rights reserved.
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x

Download Divernet on your Mobile

Install
×
Enable Notifications OK No thanks