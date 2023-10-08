Blue Xmas dives in Dorset + Blue treks into Hants

Dorset dive operator Jurassic Aqua Sports is getting its festive greetings in early and encouraging UK scuba divers to book places on its Charity Christmas Santa Dive in aid of the RNLI.

The Weymouth centre’s third such annual event will be a boat-dive trip from Portland Marina to Bat’s Head Reef followed by a second dive, taking place on Saturday, 16 December. Maximum depth is 18m so it’s open to all certified divers.

“Bat’s Head Reef is a stunning dive-site not found in any dive-guide,” says Jurassic’s training director and skipper David Collins. “The site is located where a white cliff juts out into the sea, with a small door at its base… Previous divers have stated that it’s like diving in a fish-tank.”

Last Christmas they gave it their all (Jurassic Aqua Sports)

Jurassic runs charity events at both Christmas and Easter, and to date has raised more than £3,500 for the lifeboat crews it calls “our AA emergency cover for divers at sea”. Divers pay £70 to join in, all of which is pledged to the RNLI.

“This will be a very festive day to get you right into the Christmas spirit,” promises Collins. “We will be serving our legendary hot pasties, along with mince pies, hot chocolate with marshmallows and cream. Santa costumes are a must!” Book a space or find out more on the Jurassic website.

Blue Wilson’s coastal challenge

Blue Wilson and the scale of her marine-conservation challenge

While on the spirit of giving, Blue Wilson has set herself the challenge of walking the entire UK coastline in stages to raise money for two marine-conservation charities: Sea-Changers and Surfers Against Sewage. The 49-year-old from Selby in North Yorkshire uses her annual leave to alternate between extending the northern and southern extremes of her trek, self-funding accommodation and other expenses.

So far she has covered just over 2,251 miles in 128 days, on a route now stretching from from Portslade-by-Sea in East Sussex to Blandy on the Kyle of Tongue in northern Scotland.

“During my treks I have become increasingly aware of the perils endangering our oceans, marine life, coastal communities and climate,” says Wilson. “I have seen first-hand some of the great work my chosen charities have done and I want to help by contributing as much as possible to their future projects.

“Every year I hope to complete as big a section as possible until successfully completing the entire coastline in an estimated five years.” Her fund-raising target is £4,000 per year per charity, with a final grand total aim of £20,000 for each one. So far this year she has raised £3,099.

Blue Wilson in Thurso

On 21 October Wilson resumes the southern stretch of her route to follow the Sussex coast well into Hampshire, taking in Littlehampton, Church Norton, West Itchenor, Chidham, Selsmore, Milton, Portchester, Stubbington and Bursledon.

Sea-Changers has asked any B&B/hotel owners or others with spare rooms who could help with accommodation to get in touch via her Facebook page, while supporters are invited to check out her Just Giving page.

Also on Divernet: Easter-egg hunt for divers at Bat’s Head, Kick-starts for ocean-conservation projects, MBEs for divers who became Sea-Changers