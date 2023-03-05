Easter-egg hunt for divers at Bat’s Head

Easter egg hunt with Jurassic Aqua Sports
Easter egg hunt with Jurassic Aqua Sports
Bat’s Head Reef, “a stunning dive-site not found in any dive-guide”, is set to be the main dive when Jurassic Aqua Sports runs its annual charity Easter Egg Hunt off the Dorset coast on 9 April – Easter Sunday.

“The site is located where a white cliff juts out into the sea, with a small door at its base, large enough to kayak through,” says the Weymouth dive-centre’s training director and skipper David Collins. Caution is needed when navigating the site, he warns, because there are exposed rocks, and some just below the waterline.

“The dive-site starts at 5m and slopes sharply down to 16m,” he says. “All along this area are steep gulleys, some in excess of 7m high, with swim-throughs.” 

Divers are welcome to get into the spirit of Easter
Divers are invited to get into the Easter spirit

Previous scuba divers to visit Bat’s Head Reef have described it as “like diving in a fish-tank”, says Collins, but the hunt itself is for coloured paddles exchangeable for chocolate eggs. The dive will be followed with a second at Durdle Door and the Sea Cave. Ropes off is at 11.15am from Portland Marina.

The dive-centre aims to run two fund-raisers every year, at Easter and Christmas, with 100% of the proceeds going to the local RNLI at Weymouth. Divers taking part pay a non-refundable donation of £70, and last year around £1,600 was raised at the two events.

Jurassic Aqua Sports has two dive-boats – Waverider takes 12 divers and Jurassic Diver eight. To book a place, email JurassicAquaSports@gmail.com

