Easter-egg hunt for divers at Bat’s Head

Advertisements

Bat’s Head Reef, “a stunning dive-site not found in any dive-guide”, is set to be the main dive when Jurassic Aqua Sports runs its annual charity Easter Egg Hunt off the Dorset coast on 9 April – Easter Sunday.

“The site is located where a white cliff juts out into the sea, with a small door at its base, large enough to kayak through,” says the Weymouth dive-centre’s training director and skipper David Collins. Caution is needed when navigating the site, he warns, because there are exposed rocks, and some just below the waterline.

“The dive-site starts at 5m and slopes sharply down to 16m,” he says. “All along this area are steep gulleys, some in excess of 7m high, with swim-throughs.”

Divers are invited to get into the Easter spirit

Previous scuba divers to visit Bat’s Head Reef have described it as “like diving in a fish-tank”, says Collins, but the hunt itself is for coloured paddles exchangeable for chocolate eggs. The dive will be followed with a second at Durdle Door and the Sea Cave. Ropes off is at 11.15am from Portland Marina.

The dive-centre aims to run two fund-raisers every year, at Easter and Christmas, with 100% of the proceeds going to the local RNLI at Weymouth. Divers taking part pay a non-refundable donation of £70, and last year around £1,600 was raised at the two events.

Jurassic Aqua Sports has two dive-boats – Waverider takes 12 divers and Jurassic Diver eight. To book a place, email JurassicAquaSports@gmail.com