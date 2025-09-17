Magazine Subscriptions
Britannic operation recovers host of artefacts

Britannic
Tech diver on the Britannc

More than a century after the mighty ocean liner HMHS Britannic sank in the Aegean Sea after hitting a mine, a complex operation involving a team of highly trained technical divers has recovered a host of artefacts, including the ship’s lookout bell, binoculars, ceramic tiles from the Turkish baths, items from the first and second class cabins, and a portside navigation lamp.

The dives were carried out back in May, but have only just been made public by the Greek culture ministry. The recovered artefacts were secured in containers and cleaned of marine organisms, before being transferred to the laboratories of the Ephorate of Underwater Antiquities in Athens, where specialised conservation work will continue.

Britannic
A pair of binoculars were among the artefacts recovered from the Britannic

It is planned for the recovered artefacts to eventually go on display at the new National Museum of Underwater Antiquities in Piraeus.

The operation was organised by British historian Simon Mills, founder of the Britannic Foundation, who brought together 11 technical divers equipped with closed-circuit rebreathers to conduct the recovery dives.

Photo credit: Greek Culture Ministry

