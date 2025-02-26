BSAC to bring Workshops, Awards and Ocean Action to the GO Diving Show

The British Sub Aqua Club (BSAC) is gearing up for an action-packed weekend at this weekend’s GO Diving Show, with engaging workshops, prestigious awards and exciting conservation initiatives.

BSAC’s workshops will offer valuable insights and practical advice for BSAC members at the show. Topics include the latest diver safety recommendations following recent trends, safety skills refreshers, instructor support and the launch of a collaboration with Motion for the Ocean, a campaign empowering all divers and snorkellers to support local councils in protecting the underwater environment.

Visitors to BSAC’s stand (Stand 54) can connect with the team, including BSAC CEO Mary Tetley, Head of Diving and Training Sophie Heptonstall, plus the membership and diver support teams. Everyone is welcome to come along and discover what the BSAC community has to offer and how it could enhance your diving life.

The BSAC team will be at the GO Diving Show in full force

Mary Tetley said: “The GO Diving Show is always a highlight in the diving calendar. It’s a fantastic opportunity to connect with divers from all backgrounds, share our initiatives and welcome new members into our community. We look forward to seeing everyone soon!”

The weekend will also feature a special awards ceremony on Saturday on the UK Stage, where BSAC will honour outstanding contributions to diving, including the presentation of the Expeditions Trophy and Instructor Awards.

For more on BSAC’s presence at the GO Diving Show, including workshop details and how to sign up, visit the BSAC website here.

BSAC Workshops for members at the show