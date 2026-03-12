Buddy Dive Resort honoured with PADI Platinum Professional Development Excellence Award

Buddy Dive Resort is proud to announce that it has been awarded the PADI Americas Platinum Professional Development Excellence Award, recognizing its outstanding contribution to professional diver education as a PADI five-star Instructor Development Centre.

The prestigious recognition is presented to a select group of PADI Instructor Development Centres that demonstrate exceptional commitment to developing the next generation of dive professionals. In 2025, Buddy Dive Resort achieved the rigorous requirements for this distinction by completing over 100 professional certifications, including 30 Pro Core certifications, 6 Open Water Scuba Instructor (OWSI) certifications, and 70 continuing education specialty instructor certifications.

“Receiving the Platinum Professional Development Excellence Award is a tremendous honour and a reflection of the dedication of our entire instructional team,” said Course Directors Lars Bosman, with confirmation from Course Director Rosie Alvelais Crocker, who lead the resort’s professional training programmes. “Developing confident, skilled dive professionals is at the heart of what we do, and we are incredibly proud of the candidates who chose Buddy Dive as the place to take the next step in their diving careers.”

Buddy Dive Resort was honoured to received the Platinum Professional Development Excellence Award

Presented by PADI Americas, the award recognizes the most-productive and impactful Instructor Development Centres across the region. Buddy Dive Resort’s achievement highlights its continued commitment to high-quality professional diver training, mentorship, and leadership development within the global diving community. As part of the recognition, Buddy Dive Resort has received the 2026 PADI Americas Platinum Professional Development Excellence Award, which will be used to celebrate the accomplishment and further promote the resort’s instructor development programmes in the coming year.

“Buddy Dive Resort stands among the most-productive PADI five-star Instructor Development Centres in the Americas,” said PADI Americas in a statement accompanying the award.

Located on the island of Bonaire, one of the world’s premier shore-diving destinations, Buddy Dive Resort has long been recognized for its comprehensive dive training programmes, conservation initiatives, and dedication to supporting divers at every level, from beginners to professional instructors. With this latest recognition, Buddy Dive Resort continues to strengthen its position as a leading destination for professional dive training in the Caribbean.