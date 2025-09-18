Chuuk Lagoon shipwreck starts leaking oil

A state of emergency has been declared in the State of Chuuk after the Japanese shipwreck Rio de Janeiro Maru started leaking oil into the surrounding waters.

Divers on the liveaboard Odyssey were among the first to see the large oil slick pluming above the wreck, which sank in February 1944, on 11 September, and it has since grown in scale, spreading towards the islands of Panitiw, Nukanap and Sopota. Local islanders have been warned to be wary of toxic fumes, contaminated water and fish.

Governor Alexander R Narruhn has requested assistance from Japan and the United States of America to help with dealing with the oil spill.

Diver swims by the leaking oil

A government spokesperson said: “It’s been about 80 years since these ships sank in Chuuk Lagoon after World War Two battles between the United States and Japan.

“Oil spills from these wrecked ships is threatening our food security in the future. There is a company from Japan called JMAS, which does oil extraction, but this help is not enough.

“We are also asking the United States government to help, and they have acknowledged our request.”

The oil slick is clearly visible on the surface

Technical diver and underwater photographer Pete Mesley, who has been heavily involved in the Truk Wreck Baseline Project to ascertain the state of the wrecks, commented: “And so it begins. As predicted by many. One of the wrecks in Chuuk have split one of their fuel tanks.

“Hopefully now progress will be sped up to further reduce the devastation the leaking oil will have on not only to tourism, but to the livelihoods of the local people.

“The Truk Wreck Baseline Project, of which Marcus Blatchford and I set up, was not to just create a baseline of all the wrecks for all to enjoy, but to redo them every five years to show the rate of collapse in their structures. Thanks to Odyssey Adventures, Truk Lagoon for documenting this.”

Photo credit: Chuuk State Governor’s Office