Connect with Divers Alert Network at DEMA 2025

Join DAN and fellow dive industry professionals from 11-14 November at the Orange County Convention Centre West in Orlando for DEMA Show 2025. DAN will exhibit in Booth #621 and offer seminars, meetings, a members-only social event, and other opportunities to connect with our mission and team.

Register for the DAN Member Social

This year’s DAN Member Social is an exclusive event for members only. Join the team on Tuesday 11 November 6pm–9pm, in Grand Ballrooms C, D, and E at the Rosen Centre Hotel for an evening of conversation, drinks, and fun. DAN have adjusted the event schedule from prior years to improve the overall experience. Entry requires an e-ticket, which members can obtain free of charge through the Eventbrite event page. After registering through Eventbrite, you’ll receive your e-ticket to present at the door for your entry wristband. Nonmembers will have the opportunity to join DAN at the door (or in the DAN booth before the social).

Meet With DAN

For personalized assistance at the DAN booth (#621), we recommend scheduling an appointment with a DAN representative. Reserve your time today through our online registration form. These one-on-one meetings are available for current DAN Business Members, Professional Members, and dive pros interested in membership. The staff will explain how your dive operation can benefit from Student Membership, referral rewards, professional liability insurance discounts, and other programs. Those who schedule a meeting in advance will receive a gift.

Attend DAN Seminars

Don’t miss our seminars in room W304H. DAN researchers, doctors, and safety experts will speak on topics crucial for dive professionals and business owners, including cylinder safety, cardiovascular fitness to dive, updated CNS oxygen toxicity exposure limits, and effective risk management. For the complete seminar schedule, visit our event page.

Browse Retail Products

DAN Store products will not be available for purchase on the show floor this year. Product samples will be displayed in the booth for viewing only. The DAN team will be ready to answer your questions and assist you with ordering products for home delivery — with free shipping to the continental US on all show orders. (Please note that members in select states and territories received an email directly from DAN about placing preorders for pickup at the show. DAN members in Alaska and Hawaii can still place preorders until October 24 by emailing danpros@dan.org.)

Participate in DAN Instructor, Instructor Trainer, and Examiner Activities

DAN Instructors, Instructor Trainers, and Examiners are invited to take part in training events and updates before and during the show. These activities include the Instructor Qualification Courses (IQC) and Instructor Trainer Qualification Course (ITQC), co-taught with Powered by DAN partner agencies. For more information, contact oxygen@dan.org.