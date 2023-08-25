Dates changed on Oceanic 31 shark show

Divernet reported in June that the Shark Trust’s Oceanic 31 touring exhibition of shark and ray illustrations, part of the UK charity’s Big Shark Pledge campaign, had hit the road.

The Blue Planet Aquarium in Ellesmere Port was the venue originally scheduled to host the art show from today (25 August) for 10 days but this stopover has now been extended, starting tomorrow and staying put until 1 October.

In any case, if you can’t attend any of the shows in person the Shark Trust has also laid on a 360° virtual exhibition online that you can visit at any time.

Bigeye thresher shark (Janine Rossiter)

Thirty-one artists passionate about shark and ray conservation have contributed paintings, drawings, sculptures and digital media, each representing one of 31 open-ocean species. The figure is based on the 31 oceanic sharks and rays that had their status reviewed in 2021 – with 24 later classed as Threatened with extinction on the IUCN Red List.

The Big Shark Pledge is a long-term collaborative effort aimed at building what the trust describes as “one of the biggest campaigning communities in the history of shark conservation”. This international community would apply pressure on governments and fisheries, and, it hopes, see in the positive changes required to safeguard sharks and rays.

Great hammerhead sharks (Matt Sewell)

Limited edition prints of some of the artworks are available to buy for £35, with raffle tickets on sale for a final auction for a chance of owning an original, with all profits going to the Big Shark Pledge campaign. Full details at Shark Trust Oceanic 31.



