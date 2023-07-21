Dive into Brighton clean-up for ‘beastly’ free rum

The Kraken Rum has teamed up with marine-conservation charity PADI AWARE Foundation to open what it describes as the world’s first cocktail bar to accept marine litter as currency.

The pop-up bar is set to reward participants in an afternoon clean-up of Brighton beach and/or evening cleaning scuba dives off the pier with drinks on the house. The drinkers are simply asked to produce proof of their diligence, with a bagful of litter earning a round of The Kraken Rum cocktails.

The after-party at the Fortune of War pub on Brighton’s seafront on Saturday, 29 July is designed to help in PADI AWARE’s declared mission to reduce ocean debris by half within the next decade. The “Beast’s Beach Blitz” runs from mid-day to around 3pm, with Kraken bin-bags, litter-pickers and safety equipment provided for all participants.

For scuba divers, high water is at 9pm so they are likely to hit the water between 6 and 7pm. Participants need to register for the beach clean or the Dive Against Debris.

The Kraken Rum has promoted ocean conservation with PADI AWARE in the past, with limited-edition bottles for sale last year and its imaginative ‘Ice Clean’ “polluted” ice-cream campaign in 2021.

“Since 1989, the team at PADI AWARE Foundation have removed over 2 million pieces of harmful debris from the ocean, helping to protect endangered marine species across the world,” said the foundation’s Ian Amos. “We’re delighted to be partnering again with The Kraken Rum in what will definitely be one of the favourite cleans yet.

“We look forward to seeing people at the clean and of course toasting to the Beast after a few hard hours of work that will help protect ocean life and keep our big blue sea from becoming a rubbish pit.”

