Shark Angels put dive trips under hammer

Diving holidays around the world are up for grabs as US-based conservation charity Shark Angels holds its annual World Oceans Day Auction.

A range of dive trips alongside some other attractions have been put up for auction at the Charity Auctions Today site, and the sale is now open for bidding until 17 June.

There are 31 lots in all, with a total estimated value of more than US $105,000 (£84,500), ranging from a 10-dive Thresher Shark Divers package on Malapascua island in the Philippines ($340) up to a 12-night trip on Emperor Harmoni in Indonesia valued at $6,480. Bidders could find themselves with a bargain trip – or decide to go over the top for the sharks’ sakes.

Many of the trips naturally have a shark aspect about them, but Indonesia is the hot favourite destination with no fewer than 11 offerings, followed by Fiji, the Philippines, Mexico, the Bahamas, Maldives, Micronesia and Roatan. Australia and Turks & Caicos are also represented.

“This year’s auction is bigger and better than ever,” says executive director Jamie Pollack. “We’re thrilled with the support we’ve received from many of our regular donors and excited about our partnerships with new donors. What that means for bidders is that we have more trips this year than we’ve ever had, to some amazing destinations.

Shark Angels’ Jamie Pollock

“Bidders can score a great deal on a trip while helping to fuel Shark Angels’ innovative education and advocacy programmes to protect sharks, one of the ocean’s apex species. The health of the world’s oceans depends on healthy shark populations, and every creature on Earth depends on healthy oceans for survival.”

The United Nations’ World Oceans Day on 8 June is based around the theme “Planet Ocean: Tides Are Changing”, reflecting what Shark Angels says are the facts that 90% of big-fish populations have been depleted, 33% of shark species are at risk of extinction and 50% of coral reefs destroyed.

Shark Angels says it aims to turn fear of sharks among the general population into fascination, and empower the public through science, education, diving, legislation and outreach.

(Mario Guilamba)

UK dive-gear manufacturer Fourth Element is celebrating World Oceans Day in its own way, by announcing a partnership with Love The Oceans.

This conservation charity is associated with protecting marine wildlife and habitats in Mozambique, while assisting communities there to become guardians of their own environment and empowering women to become involved with marine conservation.

“This partnership will enable us to get more local community members scuba diving in Mozambique, monitoring our reef systems and striving for better protection of our marine world,” said Love The Oceans founder and CEO Francesca Trotman.

