Show a Cornish beach a little love

A Love Your Beach event at Poldhu (CWT)
A weekend of “Love Your Beach” clean-ups is being co-ordinated by Cornwall Wildlife Trust (CWT) from 14-16 February to tie in with Valentine’s Day. The events are being run by the Your Shore Network of 18 marine-conservation groups across the county.

The annual beach-cleans were launched in 2018, and CWT says they have become a key event in Cornwall’s conservation calendar, bringing together hundreds of volunteers of all ages to tackle marine litter, especially plastics, along the coastline during the winter months.

At St Ives (CWT)
“Love Your Beach is all about spreading love – not just for our special coastline, but for the community spirit that lies at the heart of conservation in Cornwall,” says CWT community engagement officer Katie Bellman.

“Year after year, we are blown away by the dedication of local volunteers and the amazing Your Shore Network groups who make these events possible.

“This weekend is a great opportunity for anyone – whether it’s your first time or you’re a regular beach-cleaner – to step outside, connect with nature and your community, and help protect the places we all cherish.”

Plastic ‘nurdles’ collected on a clean-up (CWT)
Whether joining an organised event or collecting litter on a solo coastal walk, every small action adds up, says CWT. The trust encourages participants to create a heart shape using found materials and share an image of it on social media, tagging @yourshorenetwork and using #SpreadLoveNotLitter and #LoveYourBeach.

An additional attraction highlight this year is a Silent Disco Beach Clean in St Ives Harbour. Find out what’s going on and where.

US diver Barrington Scott has set a verified Guinness World Record for the fastest time to scuba dive across all seven continents.Cartagena City Council says it is preparing to tighten access to the Cueva del Agua (Water Cave) system in southern Spain, following the death of a 37-year-old female diver there on 18 January. And an underwater habitat builder has just extended the record for longest time spent submerged.

https://divernet.com/scuba-news/scuba-dash-across-7-continents-brings-world-record/
https://divernet.com/scuba-news/health-safety/spanish-cave-divers-death-prompts-calls-for-controls/
https://www.kentucky.com/news/nation-world/national/article299289964.html
https://divernet.com/scuba-news/pod-builder-completes-120-days-under-sea/

US diver Barrington Scott has set a verified Guinness World Record for the fastest time to scuba dive across all seven continents.Cartagena City Council says it is preparing to tighten access to the Cueva del Agua (Water Cave) system in southern Spain, following the death of a 37-year-old female diver there on 18 January. And an underwater habitat builder has just extended the record for longest time spent submerged.

https://divernet.com/scuba-news/scuba-dash-across-7-continents-brings-world-record/
https://divernet.com/scuba-news/health-safety/spanish-cave-divers-death-prompts-calls-for-controls/
https://www.kentucky.com/news/nation-world/national/article299289964.html
https://divernet.com/scuba-news/pod-builder-completes-120-days-under-sea/

#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver

Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join

GEAR PURCHASES: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
OUR WEBSITES

Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews
Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports
Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom
Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

We partner with https://www.scuba.com and https://www.mikesdivestore.com for all your gear essentials. Consider using the affiliate link above to support the channel.

The information in this video is not intended nor implied to be a substitute for professional SCUBA Training or recommendations for every manufacturer. All content, including text, graphics, images, and information, contained in this video is for general information purposes only and does not replace training from a qualified Dive Instructor or specific requirements from equipment manufacturers.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS4yNkZBOTQyMkYxQkQyMzc2

Spanish Cave Closed After Fatality #scuba #podcast #news

