Show a Cornish beach a little love

A weekend of “Love Your Beach” clean-ups is being co-ordinated by Cornwall Wildlife Trust (CWT) from 14-16 February to tie in with Valentine’s Day. The events are being run by the Your Shore Network of 18 marine-conservation groups across the county.

The annual beach-cleans were launched in 2018, and CWT says they have become a key event in Cornwall’s conservation calendar, bringing together hundreds of volunteers of all ages to tackle marine litter, especially plastics, along the coastline during the winter months.

At St Ives (CWT)

“Love Your Beach is all about spreading love – not just for our special coastline, but for the community spirit that lies at the heart of conservation in Cornwall,” says CWT community engagement officer Katie Bellman.

“Year after year, we are blown away by the dedication of local volunteers and the amazing Your Shore Network groups who make these events possible.

“This weekend is a great opportunity for anyone – whether it’s your first time or you’re a regular beach-cleaner – to step outside, connect with nature and your community, and help protect the places we all cherish.”

Plastics ‘nurdles’ collected during a clean-up (CWT)

Whether joining an organised event or collecting litter on a solo coastal walk, every small action adds up, says CWT. The trust encourages participants to create a heart shape using found materials and share an image of it on social media, tagging @yourshorenetwork and using #SpreadLoveNotLitter and #LoveYourBeach.

An additional attraction highlight this year is a Silent Disco Beach Clean in St Ives Harbour. Find out what’s going on and where.

