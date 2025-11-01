Cornwall to Scotland – the Great Scuba Drive

Young divers Rico Anselmi and Sophie Shields are embarking on a month-long winter driving and diving adventure – the Great Scuba Drive – starting from Porthkerris, Cornwall, tomorrow (2 November), and culminating in Oban, Scotland.

Their journey will take them across the UK, exploring breathtaking natural and manmade lakes, lochs, and open waters, with an aim to showcasing the wonders of cold water diving and inspiring the younger generation to get into this activity.

Rico and Sophie will connect with local dive teams and groups along the route, to listen to their stories and learn of their experiences and ultimately to encourage everyone to discover the magic of diving.

The roadtrip will end at Puffin Dive Centre, where the duo will complete their HSE Scuba qualification. You can follow their adventures and see where they are going to be diving via the website.

Rico Anselmi – the Great Scuba Drive

Rico is an experienced multi-agency Specialty Scuba Dive Instructor for both SSI and PADI, with a passion for the marine environment, and he teaches a variety of courses and leads guided dives at his family’s dive centre Porthkerris. This year, he had the exciting opportunity to collaborate with the BBC and other production companies on projects like the One Show and Deadly 60.

Currently in her third year at Falmouth University, award-winning underwater photographer Sophie Shields qualified as a Divemaster this summer at Porthkerris, where she is on a Professional Placement and has enjoyed helping with guided dives and dive courses.

Sophie Shields – the Great Scuba Drive

The Great Scuba Drive is supported by Porthkerris Divers, Head Watersports, Mares, SSI, Aqualung, and Apeks.