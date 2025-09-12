Customised travel planning with Aggressor Adventures

Aggressor Adventures is putting a spotlight on Aggressor Detours , its in-house travel service designed to simplify and enhance the travel experience for adventurers worldwide.

In a recent interview, Bob Thompson, Aggressor Detours Manager, shared how the programme helps guests plan seamless journeys, from flights and hotels to extended land packages that complement their Aggressor Adventures expedition.

“Travellers trust Aggressor to deliver world-class adventure, and Aggressor Detours ensures every detail of the journey is just as exceptional,” said Bob. “We take the stress out of logistics so guests can focus on what matters most – exploring and creating unforgettable memories.”

Aggressor Detours offers:

· Comprehensive Planning – Flights, hotels, transfers, and pre- or post-trip add-ons.

· Personalized Service – Tailor-made itineraries designed around each traveller’s goals.

· Exclusive Adventures – Unique land-based extensions, like safaris, cultural tours, and resort stays, curated to pair with Aggressor liveaboards, river cruises, and lodges.

This dedicated service allows guests to combine their adventure of choice with enriching land experiences, whether that means cruising the Nile, spotting wildlife in Sri Lanka, taking in the culture of Thailand, or diving around the world.

“At Aggressor, we don’t just sell trips, we create full journeys,” added Bob. “Detours is the bridge between arriving at the destination and truly experiencing it to the fullest.”

Aggressor Adventures encourages guests to take advantage of Aggressor Detours when booking their next trip to ensure a seamless and enriching travel experience from start to finish.