Cyber Monday savings with Explorer Ventures Fleet

Explorer Ventures
Explorer Ventures

For one day only on 1 December, Explorer Ventures are offering savings of up to US$2,300 off per person on select 2026 liveaboard departures.

The Caribbean – Saba and St Kitts, and the Turks and Caicos – and the Galápagos are all included in this one-day Cyber Monday Sale, giving guests the chance to choose from three iconic destinations with significant savings that make planning next year’s liveaboard adventure easier than ever.

From world-class diving to expert crews who lead with safety, guest care, and a long-standing commitment to sustainability, these four trips showcase what Explorer Ventures Fleet is known for. Cyber Monday is the one day to secure that experience for 2026 at an unbeatable value. 

Sale Highlights

Caribbean Explorer II – Saba and St Kitts – Volcanic pinnacles, lush reefs, and endless macro magic! 

Save US$1,000 

28 March to 4 April 2026 

Turks & Caicos Explorer II Thrilling walls, teeming reefs, and oh so many sharks!  

Save US$1,000 

3 – 10 January 2026 

Humboldt Explorer – Galápagos, Hammerheads overhead, manta flybys, and big animal encounters you’ll never forget! 

Save US$2,300 

19 – 26 January 2026 

Tiburon Explorer -Galápagos, Epic, bucket-list destination you don’t want to miss!

Save US$2,300 

31 January to 7 February 2026 

Explorer Ventures Fleet is known for world-class diving, safety-focused operations, exceptional guest experience, and a long-standing commitment to sustainability. Full details and booking information are available here.

