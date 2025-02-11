DAN launches the ‘DANcast’, a podcast to inspire better, safer diving

The DANcast, Divers Alert Network's new official podcast, delivers safety insights through engaging conversations with divers from across the industry.

The series combines practical knowledge with personal stories to inform and inspire. Building on DAN's educational mission, the podcast is intended to enhance listeners’ knowledge and empower them to make safer, smarter decisions during their own adventures.

The show brings together a variety of voices — safety and medical experts, researchers, equipment manufacturers, underwater photographers and film-makers, dive operators, and other passionate professionals – who believe in DAN's mission.

Episodes cover topics that are sure to resonate with seasoned and new divers alike. Listeners can expect in-depth discussions of scientific research, training practices, technological innovations, conservation efforts, underwater imaging, and more.

DAN will release new episodes every two weeks. For more information about The DANcast, including the latest episodes and links to subscribe to the podcast on Spotify and YouTube, visit DAN.org/Podcast.