Dive instructor dies after tank explosion

Explosion in pool
De Meerkamp pool (Rokus C)
A Dutch scuba-diving instructor has died of his injuries following an incident at a public swimming pool in Amstelveen, a suburb of Amsterdam.

The fatality occurred yesterday morning (16 September) at the De Meerkamp pool complex. The victim, from the Nemo diving club, was conducting a lesson in a dedicated instruction pool when a scuba tank is believed to have exploded.

The pool was evacuated and remains closed while the Netherlands Labour Inspectorate investigates the incident.

The news comes 11 days after a 36-year-old man lost a leg in a dive-shop explosion in Geelong, near Melbourne in Australia. He had been filling cylinders at the long-established Australian Diving Instruction school on 5 October after the school had closed. 

The explosion blew out the windows of the building, and emergency services treated the man at the scene for more than an hour before he could be airlifted to hospital. His condition was said to remain serious, and WorkSafe Victoria inspectors were investigating.

