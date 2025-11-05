Dive into the latest news from Aggressor Adventures

Aggressor Adventures has released a brand-new episode of its popular video series, Cup of Joe with the CEO, where owner and CEO Wayne Brown shares the latest company news, destination updates, and behind-the-scenes insights.

In this episode, Wayne highlights several exciting developments across the Aggressor Adventures brand:

Chiang Mai Signature Lodge: The very first week at Aggressor’s newest Signature Lodge in northern Thailand is officially underway! Wayne discusses how this Hill Tribe–inspired retreat is redefining sustainable luxury in one of the world’s most culturally rich regions.

The very first week at Aggressor’s newest Signature Lodge in northern Thailand is officially underway! Wayne discusses how this Hill Tribe–inspired retreat is redefining sustainable luxury in one of the world’s most culturally rich regions. DEMA 2025 Preview: Get ready for the dive industry’s biggest event of the year, coming to the Orange County Convention Centre in Orlando next week. Wayne previews what attendees can expect at the Aggressor Adventures booth.

Get ready for the dive industry’s biggest event of the year, coming to the Orange County Convention Centre in Orlando next week. Wayne previews what attendees can expect at the Aggressor Adventures booth. New Catalogue Flipbook: The brand-new Aggressor Adventures Catalogue is now in hand and available online as a convenient digital flipbook, offering travellers and agents an inspiring look at the company’s global destinations.

The brand-new Aggressor Adventures Catalogue is now in hand and available online as a convenient digital flipbook, offering travellers and agents an inspiring look at the company’s global destinations. Marketing Outside the Box: Wayne shares innovative ways the Aggressor team continues to reach new audiences and inspire adventure seekers around the world.

Wayne shares innovative ways the Aggressor team continues to reach new audiences and inspire adventure seekers around the world. Drydock Updates: Stay up to date with maintenance and upgrade projects across the Aggressor fleet as the company continues its commitment to safety, comfort, and excellence.

Stay up to date with maintenance and upgrade projects across the Aggressor fleet as the company continues its commitment to safety, comfort, and excellence. New Destinations Teaser: Wayne drops hints about the exciting new destinations soon to join the Aggressor Adventures line-up.

“Each episode of Cup of Joe is a chance to share our excitement and progress directly with our travellers and partners,” says Wayne Brown, CEO of Aggressor Adventures. “From new destinations to major industry events like DEMA, there’s never been a better time to be part of the Aggressor community.”