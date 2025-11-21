Dive Queensland Launches New Website

Dive Queensland has been helping host the screening of Dr. Richard Harris’ film: Deeper’ right across Queensland and used the Cairns premiere to announce the launch of their new website. With overviews of the Queensland dive environment from the far north to southern boarder and strategically broken up into geographical areas the site offers an objective view of all the different snorkel and scuba options Dive Queensland members offer their customers.

Dive Queensland Website

A website like no other!

Dive Queensland (2IC) Cathie Cummins said: “As you take a look you will find it is like no other website in the dive industry. Yes, I know everyone says that about their websites, but the major reason ours is so different is it is all about our members, not about us. What we have done is create a website that will become the one-stop site for snorkellers and scuba divers to quickly find our members amongst the growing clutter on the internet. For example, by clicking through the website’s various pages there are links to all our member’s products and services, informative text, and some great images.

The full service

Dive Queensland Principal Dr. Terry Cummins added: “The member services section includes a break-down of full-service dive store facilities, live aboards, day boats, platforms, shore dives, dive resorts, islands, equipment manufactures and UW photographic suppliers. Also included is a guide to diver training agencies operating in QLD, travel consultants and even indirect support services to the diving industry. There is even a section for non-diving partners and what scuba divers can do while conducting their mandatory no-fly after diving restrictions”.

The new site has all the usual website material including the aims and goals of Dive Queensland, ‘About Us’ profiles and easy to use ‘Contact Us’ sections on every page. Terry went on to say: “like all good websites it is still a work in progress and apart from regular updates and some tweaking, inclusion of some new photography, etc., we already have plans for new sections including a ‘Members Only’ section where amongst other things we will have all our B2B eNewsletter / eMagazines we have produced in the past and other industry news items as they come to hand”.

The new site is already enjoying a high SEO and will continue to be a quick source of information for snorkellers and scuba divers alike.