Dive training guru Tec Clark releases The Campus Edge, a guide to developing college and uni diving programmes

Advertisement

Tec Clark’s newest online course – The Campus Edge – helps dive pros get their diving programmes and services into colleges and universities.

Do you have a college or university near you? Chances are you do! In fact, in the United States alone there are over 4,000 colleges and universities. These institutions not only have amazing facilities, but they have the most eager, adventurous and healthy populations to embrace diving activities – college students. And as a dive professional, your abilities to provide dive training, give equipment recommendations, provide dive supervision, and organize travel are unique skills needed at these institutions.

However, getting your diving programmes and services into colleges and universities is not only challenging, but it may seem impossible. Countless dive professionals have attempted to offer diving programmes at their local college or university and had their proposal rejected by administrators. But Tec Clark aims to change that.

The Campus Edge course shares marketing techniques uniquely structured for college students

“Most dive professionals pitch their offerings to college and university administrators without understanding the complexities of post-secondary institutions,” states Clark. “Dive professionals need to think and act like university administrators to know what their hot-button issues are, to be in-line with institutional objectives and mission, and to just understand how things get done on college campuses. That’s what this course is all about.”

The Campus Edge: Your Guide to Developing College and University Diving Programs is Tec Clark’s newest online course at ScubaGuruAcademy.com. This course is a result of his 30-plus years experience teaching diving at four universities. Of the four, he managed two of them – University of Florida’s Academic Diving Program, and Nova Southeastern University’s Academic Diving Program – and developed them to be not only award-winning, but to both be in the top three largest university diving programmes in the United States.

In The Campus Edge, Tec Clark breaks down every proposal item for Scuba Clubs, Recreational Courses and Academic Courses

This course teaches Instructors, Divemasters and dive centre owners how to design, propose, operate and promote three dive programming areas at colleges and universities:

Scuba Clubs

Recreational Courses

Academic Courses

Plus, there are three bonus chapters that offer more strategies to get your foot-in-the-door on campus:

Scientific Diving Support

Assisting Professors with Field Trips

Leasing Pools on Campuses

Topics include the following:

Credit hours

Lab fees

Class Scheduling for Semesters and Quarters

Grading vs. Certification

How to work with Campus Bookstores

Elements of a proposal

What departments and whom to propose to

How Experiential Education works

Risk Management tools

Equipment considerations

Staffing strategies

Marketing techniques specifically to college students

In The Campus Edge, Tec Clark gives scheduling tips and techniques for Recreational and Academic diving courses at colleges and universities

The course even comes with two customizable templates for a Scuba Club Policies and Procedures Manual and a Course Syllabus for a 15-week academic scuba course. It also, highlights several Case Studies of dive professionals and/or dive centers who have had success working with colleges and universities.

AND… one of the greatest features of this course is when you purchase The Campus Edge, you will also receive a FREE one-hour private consultation call with Tec Clark to go over your specific needs to get into colleges and universities near you.

The Campus Edge online course and the FREE one-hour consultation call is available for only US$297. Following the strategies contained in this course, you and/or your dive centre can gain tremendous returns on this investment.

Click here to watch the promo video. Then register for the course and your free consultation call.