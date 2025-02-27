DiveLogs showcases large-format book of top scuba destinations at GO Diving Show

DiveLogs have produced a special large format book of top scuba destinations that you can only see if you come to the GO Diving Show this weekend!

Twenty years ago, DiveLogs launched Big Blue Planet. Initially an information-sharing resource, it evolved into the advanced online dive log you can access today. But it still holds true to its original purpose: divers can leave reviews to help other divers find information on their next diving destination.

Created to showcase the unique depth of detail that can be found in the online dive log, this book contains just 60 out of the 1,000+ destinations available. Some iconic, some lesser known, they have all been chosen as interesting destinations by the divers who have gone before. Each destination is a beautiful dive site map with charts on expected conditions, overall rating, favourite dive sites, and selected review comments.

Swing by booth 456 to see this gorgeous creation first-hand.