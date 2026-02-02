DiveLogs V4.0 brings an interactive 3D world view of your diving adventures

Advertisement

See your dives like never before in version 4.0 of DiveLogs online dive log.

Just released, this version brings in an interactive 3D world view of your diving experience in the new Globe View.

Premium subscribers can also access a special Grand Tour feature that takes them backwards and forwards through their diving history, and flies them around the planet.

Also in this release is a new sharing centre to help you showcase your dives to the world, whether in email and forum signatures, or social media posts. Built on top of the Globe View, you have fine control over what people will see when they click through from your sharing link.

If you want to see how it looks, there is an online demo of a shared dive log here.